‘Surprise’—Harry Kane Gives Verdict on Daniel Levy’s Shock Tottenham Exit
Harry Kane has admitted his surprise towards Daniel Levy’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur as he bid his former employers the best of luck in their new chapter.
Levy’s removal from his role as executive chairman, a position he held for the best part of 25 years, was seen as the final step in a major restructuring from those in charge at Tottenham as they look to respond to last year’s bitterly disappointing domestic campaign.
There are largely two schools of thought from Spurs fans in the wake of Levy’s departure. While many retain frustrations over a comparative lack of investment in the playing squad, others point to the enormous off-the-field growth enjoyed by Spurs under Levy’s watch. Kane falls into the latter category.
“Obviously, it’s a bit of a surprise, if I’m honest,” the former Spurs star and current Bayern Munich striker told the media during England duty. “I didn’t expect it, didn’t see that coming.
“Daniel has been a fantastic chairman for Tottenham in the 20 years or so he’s been there. Considering where the club was and where it is now, I think it’s been a big change, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.
“At any stage there’s always going to be change in clubs, and change in the higher positions. Obviously I don’t know too much about why or what happened. All I can say is I wish Daniel all the best in whatever’s next for him. We obviously built a relationship over the time we had together. I’m sure at some stage we’ll catch up.
“Overall for Tottenham, it’s a new chapter they’re trying to create now.”
Levy’s departure sparked a wave of speculation surrounding the future of Spurs, with at least two parties expressing interest in a potential takeover, including former Newcastle United shareholder Amanda Staveley.
Spurs have, however, fervently rebuffed suggestions the club is up for sale, insisting all approaches have been unequivocally turned away.