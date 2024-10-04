Harry Maguire Says Man Utd Must Overcome 'Mental' Lapses After Draw With Porto
Harry Maguire salvaged a point for Manchester United against Porto, but the center-back detailed why such heroics should not be necessary for a club and team of United's stature.
The Red Devils squandered another early lead in Thursday's Europa League fixture. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund put Erik ten Hag's side up 2–0 in the game's opening 20 minutes, but Porto responded with two goals of its own before halftime.
Manchester United's dream start was sorely forgotten when Samuel Omorodion found his second of the game in the 50th minute, giving Porto the 3–2 lead. Maguire rescued his club and his manager with a 91st minute equalizer, but the match highlighted glaring problems with United's deficiencies in its own half.
Maguire spoke with TNT Sports following the result and provided some insight into the Red Devils' defensive struggles under ten Hag.
"I think when you go 2–0 up away from home at a place like this you've got to be a little bit more solid and more secure. There were far too many gaps [and] crosses coming into the box," he said. "I think in the first half there were five or six dangerous balls coming into the box and they ultimately punished us for it."
When asked about United's habit of conceding goals in quick succession, Maguire replied, "I think it's more the mental issue. It's something we have to overcome. It probably starts with belief. When we go 2–0 up and concede, does the belief go a little bit between the boys that we can go on and win the game here? It's something we need to be aware of."
"The boys on the pitch have to realize that this has happened far too many times," Maguire concluded. "It's something we need to reset, refocus and make sure we go back to the game plan that got us the lead in the first place. It's something we do need to improve on. If we want to be successful this season, we can't be conceding two goals in as many minutes as we did this evening."
Under ten Hag, United have won just one of its last ten European matches. Its draw with Porto comes two weeks after a 1–1 draw with FC Twente. Now, with two Europa League fixtures done and dusted, the club sits in 21st place with only two points.
Since ten Hag arrived at United in 2022, no Premier League club has conceded 3 or more goals in a single game more times across all competitions than United, per OptaJoe.
Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte were meant to help United's defensive struggles, but the club conceded six goals in the last five days alone. The Red Devils have a long way to go before they can become legitimate Premier League or Europa League contenders under ten Hag.