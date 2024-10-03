Erik ten Hag Explains Decision to Substitute Marcus Rashford vs. Porto
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained the decision to bring off Marcus Rashford speaking to the media following a 3–3 draw to FC Porto in the Europa League.
Level 2–2 at halftime, it looked like another tough night for a Manchester United team that needed a win. Out of the tunnel, Alejandro Garnacho was on for Rashford. There were worries he might've been injured but following ten Hag's post-game comments, the actual reason might be more concerning.
Ten Hag cited the need for rotation with Aston Villa coming up Sunday in the Premier League plus the need to give Garnacho minutes. Rashford was easily United's best player on the pitch opening the scoring seven minutes followed by an assist to Rasmus Højlund. Regardless of looking too far ahead before even securing a result, it calls into question ten Hag's man management.
The England international broke a 189-day league goal drought on Sept. 14, but hadn't scored since. CBS analyst Charlie Davies highlighted how a decision like the one ten Hag made tonight could frustrate a player who began to find some form. Especially when taking into consideration it was nearly three points lost if not for Harry Maguire's stoppage-time equalizer.
It's two UEL points in two games against sides United should be beating in Europe if it wants to not only go far in the competition, but also prove to fans that it is on the right path. Porto is a tougher opponent on paper, but the game management and defensive setup were poor again. Coughing up a two goal lead, one week after conceding an equalizer to FC Twente and just five days after getting dismantled by Tottenham Hotspur does not inspire confidence for ten Hag's job status.
Bruno Fernandes will miss the team's Europa League away fixture against Fenerbahçe SK after picking up a second yellow card.