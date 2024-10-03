Erik ten Hag Explains Decision to Substitute Marcus Rashford vs. Porto

"Are you kidding me?" 🤯

"What else does he have to do?" 🤦‍♂️

"Do you know how angry he's going to be?" 😡@CharlieDavies9, Nigel Reo-Coker & @Nicocantor1 react to Erik Ten Hag subbing off Marcus Rashford at halftime in the name of squad rotation 👇 pic.twitter.com/Mq1Y23ScE2