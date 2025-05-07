Have Paris Saint-Germain Ever Won the UEFA Champions League?
Paris Saint-Germain have spent their way into the European soccer elite. Owned by Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) since 2011, PSG have made a habit of splashing significant fees to attract world class players to their ranks, resulting in almost 15 years of dominance in Ligue 1.
But PSG's economic investments of the past decade plus weren't made solely to collect Ligue 1 trophies for fun. Cementing PSG's status among the giant clubs of European soccer has always been the main objective, something they can only achieve by conquering continental glory via winning the UEFA Champions League.
After back-to-back round of 16 exits in the Champions League with a team that boasted a front three constructed by Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappé, PSG hit the reset button. Luis Enrique arrived as manager and took the Parisians to the semifinals in his debut season.
Now, in Enrique's second season in charge, PSG defeated Arsenal in the semifinals and will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final on May 31. PSG have built a young team full of potential that has bought into Enrique's playing style. Devoid of the international superstars of previous versions of the team, this young and exciting PSG side is 90 minutes away from the biggest achievement in club history.
Have Paris Saint-Germain Ever Won The UEFA Champions League?
Since the club's inception in 1970, PSG have never won the UEFA Champions League. The Parisians have participated in 17 Champions League campaigns throughout their history, but haven't been able to reach the summit of European soccer.
The closest PSG came to achieving Champions League glory was during the 2019-20 season. Under Thomas Tuchel, with Neymar and Mbappé leading the line, PSG fell in the 2020 final 1–0 vs. Bayern Munich. Kingsley Coman, a former PSG player, scored the title-clinching goal in the final for the Germans.
PSG have been knocking on the door of winning their first Champions League trophy in recent years. Before the start of the decade, PSG had only reached the semifinals once, but since the start of the 2020's PSG have made it to the semifinals three times and the final twice. Only FC Dynamo Kyiv and PSG's semifinals opponent Arsenal have won more Champions League games without ever lifting the trophy.
With a Champions League winning coach in Enrique and a team that's been arguably the best on the planet since the calendar turned to 2025, PSG will travel to Munich to face Inter Milan looking to bring the elusive Champions League trophy to the French capital for the first time ever.