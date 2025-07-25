How Arsenal Could Line Up With Viktor Gyokeres: Tactical Analysis
Viktor Gyökeres looks to be the newest Arsenal signing after a turbulent summer of negotiations.
Since Arteta has taken over, he’s had a plethora of strikers to deploy: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. The list is expanded by experimentation with Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and fringe players like Folarin Balogun.
But Gyökeres represents Arsenal’s big throw of the dice by bringing in a prolific scorer, albeit with most of the Swede’s production coming from the dubiously competitive Liga Portugal.
Can Gyökeres get Arsenal over the line, whether domestically or in Europe? Here’s a look at how the Gunners could line up with their new source of firepower.
Direct Insert Into Arteta’s System
The most likely scenario. The one that excites Arsenal fans the most given the sheer number of chances and touches the Gunners take in the opposition box. Insert Gyökeres right into the starting striker role with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli (or Noni Madueke) flanking the Swede.
Gyökeres replaces Havertz as the leading man running the channels providing more pace and brute force up top. The German is a bit taller than his Swedish counterpart and has the benefit of playing in Arteta’s system for two years now, but Gyökeres should bed in nicely. His work rate, agility and endurance make him a threat in multiple phases as well. What should be alleviated immediately is Arsenal’s lack of decisiveness in the box.
The club’s incoming centre forward is a direct force that demands attention taking defensive resources away from double- or triple-marking Martin Ødegaard and Saka. Far too often last season players were taking too many touches and making the wrong decision in the box. Injuries played their part, but there hasn’t been a consistent presence near and around the penalty spot to tap home. Too frequently were balls wasted from Saka, Martinelli or Trossard.
Even when Arsenal were playing free-flowing football in their first title challenge with Jesus up top, the Brazilian was asked to link play in key spaces. Gyökeres will likely be required to do the same, or at least demand attention to create more space or threaten balls over the top for him to run onto.
Plus, he can finish with both feet. Something Arsenal have rarely had in their squad in recent seasons outside of Trossard.
A Two Striker System
Perhaps Gyökeres’s inclusion further unlocks one of the most controversial transfers in recent Arsenal history: Havertz.
Havertz’s campaign was derailed last season by an injury that saw him miss three months. If he had remained fit, a second term with 20 Premier League goal involvements could’ve been likely. The midfield experiment didn’t last long as Arteta eventually started him as the main striker. But, could Havertz play as a second striker right on the back of Gyökeres? Doing so would surely limit Ødegaard’s minutes given he’d likely have to make way.
Aresnal could establish a strong base in midfield with Declan Rice being more adventurous in the final third as Martin Zubimendi provides cover behind him. Or, one of those midfielders sits deeper with the captain providing even more creativity against lesser opposition.
Havertz and Gyökeres could create a strong duo in situations to further isolate the wingers out wide. Combined with dynamic fullbacks in Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber, it’s an interesting option that fans could see not necessarily from kick-off, but later in games if Arsenal are chasing goals.
Further Enabling Attacking Options
The key in general is that Gyökeres not only needs to provide goals up top, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of other players’ output. Arsenal have long been a team that figured out how to get goals without a recognised striker. Now, with one, those goals need to be the catalyst to a major honour. Less focus on Saka should further unlock Arsenal’s talisman in the final third and give Ødegaard more freedom in the final third.
More specifically on Ødegaard, the captain was under immense pressure after suffering an ankle injury early last season. As soon as attacking options got hurt, Ødegaard was expected to pick up a load of the goal involvements. He left much to be desired in key moments. Especially as teams moved to shut down the right flank completely.
Having a striker up top to further threaten balls in behind should in theory give Ødegaard more space to run into on the counter. In those situations, he needs to be clinical and lethal in either providing a killer ball or a decisive strike.