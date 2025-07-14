Viktor Gyokeres’s Potential Shirt Numbers at Arsenal
An aggressive summer transfer window was expected at Arsenal off the back of their third successive second-place finish in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are close, and many suspect the acquisition of a striker who finds the back of the net at a relentless rate could be enough to get the north Londoners over the hump.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard are already through the door, while Chelsea winger Noni Madueke looks set to follow suit. However, as Gooners were losing their minds over the impending addition of what some are seeing as another west London cast-off, significant progress was made in their pursuit of a striker.
It’s been a dreary battle between Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, finally won by the latter. Arsenal are moving for the Sporting CP hitman, and expectations will be lofty given his remarkable scoring record during his two seasons in Portugal.
Whether or not Gyökeres’s Primeira Liga form can translate to the far superior Premier League remains up for debate, and there are similar questions over the potential shirt number the Swede will don at the Emirates.
Viktor Gyökeres Shirt Number History
Gyökeres will be returning to England having previously enjoyed spells with Brighton & Hove Albion, Swansea City and Coventry City. He was signed by the Seagulls in 2018 after emerging at the Stockholm-based IF Brommapojkarna.
There, the striker wore Nos. 15, 17, 25 and 27 with the senior team, but more desired numbers like 9, 10 and 11 with their U19s.
Gyökeres failed to make a single league appearance for Brighton’s first team and was assigned the No. 42 shirt. For the Seagulls’ U23s, the striker performed with Nos. 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16 and 42 on his back.
His first taste of the No. 9 shirt at senior level came during a loan spell with German outfit St. Pauli in 2019–20, and Sporting were willing to hand the Swede the esteemed number following his 2023 arrival. Gyökeres wore Nos. 12 and 17 during his successful spell at Coventry, and 14 for a more forgettable Swansea loan.
The 27-year-old has been capped 26 times by his country, but he’s yet to wear the No. 9 shirt. Instead, Gyökeres has had Nos. 11, 16, 17 and 18 thrust upon him.
Arsenal Available Shirt Numbers
The No. 9 Gyökeres wore while netting 68 goals in 66 Primeira Liga outings for Sporting CP isn’t available at Arsenal, with that shirt currently held by Gabriel Jesus.
There are, however, a couple of desirable vacancies at the Emirates. Arsenal’s No. 10 shirt has been free since Emile Smith Rowe’s departure in 2024, while the iconic No. 14 once donned by Thierry Henry is another option for the Gunners’ new hitman up top. Eddie Nketiah didn‘t quite do the number justice during his time with the shirt.
Those two appear to be the most likely options for the Swede at this stage, with Nos. 3 and 5 out of the picture, but Nos. 18, 20, 26 and 27 are other possibilities.