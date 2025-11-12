How Barcelona Could Line Up With Harry Kane
Barcelona’s plans for a future without Robert Lewandowski could lead them straight to Harry Kane in what would be a blockbuster transfer for both the club and La Liga.
The 37-year-old Pole is edging toward the end of his current deal with the defending Spanish champions. Lewandowski’s contract expires this summer, and the club is thought to be uninterested in offering him an extension, given his age and recent injury history.
The striker has started just five games this season for Barcelona, often seeing his place in Hansi Flick’s XI taken by Ferran Torres. Yet the latter is not viewed as the long-term successor to Lewandowski.
Instead, the Catalans are turning to the transfer market, where they have landed their sights on Kane, who is under contract with Bayern Munich through 2027. Recent reports claim Barcelona labeled the England captain as their “first-choice target” and could be willing to trigger his release clause worth a reported €65 million (£57.2 million, $75.3 million).
Plenty of obstacles would stand in the way of the dream transfer, mainly Barcelona’s financial woes and Kane’s desire—or lack thereof—to leave Bayern Munich.
But should the blockbuster move come to fruition, how would Kane fit in with the Spanish giants? Here’s how Barcelona could line up with the superstar striker next season.
Barcelona Predicted Line Up with Harry Kane
It goes without saying that Kane would slot right into the starting No. 9 role at Barcelona. Without Lewandowski leading Flick’s line, the position would be open and waiting for a goalscorer as prolific as the Englishman.
Kane has found the back of the net 108 times in 113 appearances since his move to Bayern Munich in August 2023. For the Three Lions, the striker boasts 76 goals in 110 appearances, the most in history.
Not only would Kane carry over his clinical finishing to Barcelona, but he would also bring his playmaking to Flick’s attack, something Lewandowski has often lacked. The 32-year-old’s vision with the ball at his feet, especially when he’s dropping back to help build an attack, draws defenders in and therefore would free up space for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha to finish off his play instead.
The two wingers would remain at the heart of Flick’s frontline, along with Dani Olmo slotting in as the team’s No. 10. Pulling the strings from the midfield would of course be Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.
Question marks surround Barcelona’s defense. Beyond acquiring a talent like Kane, the defending Spanish champions need to sign at least one defensive reinforcement to finally replace Iñigo Martínez, who left the club as a free agent last summer.
As of now, though, expect Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde to keep their places on either flank, with Pau Cubarsí and Ronald Araújo partnering in defense. Between the posts will be Joan García.
Barcelona predicted XI in 2026: Joan García; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Harry Kane.