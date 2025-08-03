How Bryan Mbeumo Fared in His Manchester United Debut vs. Everton
Manchester United summer signing Bryan Mbeumo made his anticipated debut on Sunday against Everton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the Premier League Summer Series.
Mbeumo began the game pairing Bruno Fernandes as an attacking midfielder in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1. The Cameroonian was often pressing high up the pitch whenever Everton were pinned in their own third.
Mbeumo linked up nicely on a counter-attack that nearly resulted in an opener less than five minutes into the game. Matheus Cunha could not beat Jordan Pickford from the angle he took, but an early taste of what the former Brentford man can provide in transition. Mbeumo and Cunha also interchanged at times to pick up key areas in and out of possession.
The 25-year-old thrived last season for Brentford on the right flank in a myriad of systems, though he was taking up space centrally and off the left against the Toffees. Later throughout the first half fans would see Mbeumo drop deep to help link play in a similar way to Fernandes. Though, that could have been more of a symptom of the Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte pivot struggling to control midfield.
His first major involvement came in the 18th minute playing a ball through the lines to Amad Diallo. The youngster won a penalty on James Tarkowski which Fernandes blasted past Jordan Pickford.
Mbeumo also played a role on a couple set pieces nearly catching out Jordan Pickford in the 27th minute from the edge of the box. He had an even better chance to score a minute later when Pickford made a double save to deny Fernandes and the Cameroonian. The overlapping pace of both Mbeumo and Diallo looked dangerous in attack in the first half as the former’s skillset was on full display in the first half. All that was missing was a goal.
Amorim highlighted in his halftime interview that while there were moments in attack for all three players, it was just that. He wanted to see more continuous play and control from his side in multiple phases.
Mbeumo’s debut came to an end at the start of the second half as he was substituted for Patrick Dorgu. Overall, a taste of what is to come for Mbeumo this season. The exciting attacker could be deployed further forward in future games given the options Amorim has within his squad.
The Cameroonian could get one more appearance in preseason against Fiorentina before Man Utd open their season up against Arsenal.