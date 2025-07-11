How Chelsea Can Beat PSG to Win FIFA Club World Cup
Chelsea continue their charge towards the FIFA Club World Cup title when they lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain in the competition’s final this Sunday.
The Blues have produced impressive performances en route to the showpiece event, dispatching of Benfica in their first knockout stage encounter before back-to-back victories over Brazilian sides Pameiras and Fluminense. They have overcome stern tests but are yet to come up against opposition as powerful as PSG.
Chelsea will be significant underdogs for their upcoming battle with the reigning European champions, who have sauntered to the final via eye-catching victories over Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Enzo Maresca will need to devise a foolproof plan to topple the French giants at MetLife Stadium.
Here’s how Chelsea can conquer the relentless PSG machine.
Prioritise Defence
Any side facing this sensational iteration of PSG would be foolish not to prepare for an onslaught. Chelsea’s myriad of attacking threats could prove pivotal in deciding Sunday’s affair but they won’t have the opportunity to make a telling contribution should the Blues neglect their defensive responsibilities against the world’s best attack.
Maresca will need to ensure his side drop their defensive line against PSG, not allowing the Ligue 1 champions space to exploit in behind. A defence-first approach is essential to stifle Luis Enrique’s men, who were three goals to the good after just 24 minutes of their semi-final with Real Madrid. Chelsea must stay in the match for as long as humanly possible.
Selecting the correct personnel will be integral to Chelsea’s fight against the odds. Reece James must start at right-back ahead of Malo Gusto in a bid to thwart Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Levi Colwill’s return from suspension will help the Blues deny 2025 Ballon d’Or favourite Ousmane Dembélé.
Maresca could even select two defensive-minded midfielders in the double pivot, with Roméo Lavia perhaps partnering Moisés Caicedo to provide extra cover—if both injury doubts are passed fit. The two wingers, likely Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku, must run themselves into the ground to ensure Chelsea’s defence isn’t overrun by PSG’s wide men and flying full-backs.
Smother PSG’s Midfield
PSG’s midfield is essential to their dominance. The electric forward triumvirate often steal the headlines but it’s the calm, possession-heavy football played in the engine room that creates the foundation on which the attackers can strut their stuff and decide matches.
Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz and João Neves have formed an exceptional trident in the centre of the pitch that offers perfect balance between defence, attack and possession. They all have brilliant distribution, while Vitinha’s tempo-setting abilities allow Ruiz and Neves to offer even more attacking threat for PSG.
Chelsea must harry and press PSG’s midfield within an inch of its life if they have any hopes of overcoming the French side, not allowing the classy trio to conduct things. If the likes of Caicedo and Enzo Fernández can smother their midfield counterparts and deny them space, there is a chance they can keep PSG at bay long enough to produce a sucker punch at the other end.
Take Advantage of Suspensions
PSG don’t have many weaknesses but they will be without one crucial player on Sunday: Willian Pacho. The centre-back, who has formed an exceptional partnership with Marquinhos in the heart of defence, is suspended for the showpiece event after being dismissed in the quarter-final of the competition, while one of his potential replacements, Lucas Hernández, is also banned for the clash.
Lucas Beraldo played admirably during PSG’s 4–0 win over Real Madrid in the last four but he’s a far less physically imposing presence than Pacho. Whether it be Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson or João Pedro, Chelsea could exploit the drop in quality at centre half, with the latter perhaps getting the nod after his sensational double against Fluminense.
