How Kylian Mbappe Compares to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo After 400 Career Goals
Kylian Mbappé reached yet another dazzling milestone over the November international break as he continues to blaze a trail in the modern game.
The Real Madrid star scored twice during France’s 4–0 victory over Ukraine, clinching a place for Les Bleus at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and netting his 400th senior goal for club and country across an illustrious career.
Hitting such lofty heights has become commonplace for Mbappé, whose generational talent knows no bounds. He continues to defy logic and chase the records set by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
But how does Mbappé compare to Ronaldo and Messi after 400 career goals? Let’s take a closer look.
Age
Mbappé is certainly on course to topple the incredible goalscoring feats of Messi and Ronaldo. The Frenchman is the youngest player since Pelé to reach 400 goals and sits second in the all-time rankings.
Messi was only around five months older than Mbappé when he reached the 400-mark, managing the feat in 2014 at the age of just 27 years, three months and as many days. Other than Mbappé and Pelé, only German sharpshooter Gerd Müller has hit the milestone at a younger age than the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
Ronaldo took a little longer to join the 400 club. He was over two years older than Mbappé at 28 years, 11 months and a day, making him the seventh-youngest player to achieve the feat in history.
Providing he can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappé has the chance to shatter their goalscoring records.
Player
Age at 400 Career Goals
Kylian Mbappé
26 years, 10 months, 24 days
Lionel Messi
27 years, 3 months, 3 days
Cristiano Ronaldo
28 years, 11 months, 1 day
Games Played
Mbappé might be the youngest player to reach 400 goals in the 21st century, but Messi managed the tally in fewer games than the Frenchman. It took the ex-Barcelona forward just 525 matches to hit the total, meaning he was averaging a goal every 1.3 matches.
Mbappé wasn’t far off Messi, however, as it took him only 537 outings. The majority of his goals and appearances came with Paris Saint-Germain—256 strikes in 308 games to be exact—but there have been plenty for Monaco, Madrid and France.
Once again, Ronaldo was slower to hit the mark. The Portuguese striker required 653 games, but does currently hold the record for the most recognized goals in soccer history having become even more prolific later in his career.
Player
Games Played to Reach 400 Career Goals
Lionel Messi
525
Kylian Mbappé
537
Cristiano Ronaldo
653
Trophies Won
Ronaldo’s ego will be bruised once again here. By the time he scored his 400th career goal, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had accumulated 13 trophies in total, which is an impressive feat but one that falls short of the cabinets of Mbappé and Messi. The Portugal international had won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and La Liga among other titles.
Both Mbappé and Messi had lifted 20 trophies aloft by their 400th career goal, with the latter boasting the more impressive titles. Three Champions League trophies were clinched for Barça alongside six La Liga crowns and two Copa del Reys.
Mbappé has won Ligue 1 on seven separate occasions with two different clubs, while winning the FIFA World Cup with France as a 19-year-old is an astonishing achievement. But with no Champions League or La Liga titles to his name, his trophy cabinet doesn’t have quite the same shine as Messi’s.
Player
Senior Trophies Won at 400 Career Goals
Trophies
Kylian Mbappé
20
Ligue 1 (x7), Coupe de France (x4), Trophée des Champions (x3), Coupe de la Ligue (x2), FIFA World Cup (x1), UEFA Nations League (x1), UEFA Super Cup (x1), FIFA Intercontinental Cup (x1)
Lionel Messi
20
La Liga (x6), Supercopa de España (x5), Champions League (x3), Copa del Rey (x2), FIFA Club World Cup (x2), UEFA Super Cup (x2)
Cristiano Ronaldo
13
Premier League (x3), EFL Cup (x2), Champions League (x1), La Liga (x1), FA Cup (x1), Copa del Rey (x1), FIFA Club World Cup (x1), Community Shield (x1), Supercopa de España (x1), Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira (x1)
*Excluding Olympic Games