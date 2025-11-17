SI

How Kylian Mbappe Compares to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo After 400 Career Goals

Kylian Mbappé has reached the milestone incredibly quickly.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Kylian Mbappé has racked up 400 career goals.
Kylian Mbappé has racked up 400 career goals. / Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé reached yet another dazzling milestone over the November international break as he continues to blaze a trail in the modern game.

The Real Madrid star scored twice during France’s 4–0 victory over Ukraine, clinching a place for Les Bleus at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and netting his 400th senior goal for club and country across an illustrious career.

Hitting such lofty heights has become commonplace for Mbappé, whose generational talent knows no bounds. He continues to defy logic and chase the records set by the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But how does Mbappé compare to Ronaldo and Messi after 400 career goals? Let’s take a closer look.

Age

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappé is the youngest of the trio to hit 400 goals. / Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Mbappé is certainly on course to topple the incredible goalscoring feats of Messi and Ronaldo. The Frenchman is the youngest player since Pelé to reach 400 goals and sits second in the all-time rankings.

Messi was only around five months older than Mbappé when he reached the 400-mark, managing the feat in 2014 at the age of just 27 years, three months and as many days. Other than Mbappé and Pelé, only German sharpshooter Gerd Müller has hit the milestone at a younger age than the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo took a little longer to join the 400 club. He was over two years older than Mbappé at 28 years, 11 months and a day, making him the seventh-youngest player to achieve the feat in history.

Providing he can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappé has the chance to shatter their goalscoring records.

Player

Age at 400 Career Goals

Kylian Mbappé

26 years, 10 months, 24 days

Lionel Messi

27 years, 3 months, 3 days

Cristiano Ronaldo

28 years, 11 months, 1 day

Games Played

Lionel Messi
Messi achieved the feat in just 525 matches. / Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Mbappé might be the youngest player to reach 400 goals in the 21st century, but Messi managed the tally in fewer games than the Frenchman. It took the ex-Barcelona forward just 525 matches to hit the total, meaning he was averaging a goal every 1.3 matches.

Mbappé wasn’t far off Messi, however, as it took him only 537 outings. The majority of his goals and appearances came with Paris Saint-Germain—256 strikes in 308 games to be exact—but there have been plenty for Monaco, Madrid and France.

Once again, Ronaldo was slower to hit the mark. The Portuguese striker required 653 games, but does currently hold the record for the most recognized goals in soccer history having become even more prolific later in his career.

Player

Games Played to Reach 400 Career Goals

Lionel Messi

525

Kylian Mbappé

537

Cristiano Ronaldo

653

Trophies Won

Lionel Messi with the Champions League trophy.
Messi won the Champions League three times before scoring 400 goals. / Ulmer/IMAGO

Ronaldo’s ego will be bruised once again here. By the time he scored his 400th career goal, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had accumulated 13 trophies in total, which is an impressive feat but one that falls short of the cabinets of Mbappé and Messi. The Portugal international had won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and La Liga among other titles.

Both Mbappé and Messi had lifted 20 trophies aloft by their 400th career goal, with the latter boasting the more impressive titles. Three Champions League trophies were clinched for Barça alongside six La Liga crowns and two Copa del Reys.

Mbappé has won Ligue 1 on seven separate occasions with two different clubs, while winning the FIFA World Cup with France as a 19-year-old is an astonishing achievement. But with no Champions League or La Liga titles to his name, his trophy cabinet doesn’t have quite the same shine as Messi’s.

Player

Senior Trophies Won at 400 Career Goals

Trophies

Kylian Mbappé

20

Ligue 1 (x7), Coupe de France (x4), Trophée des Champions (x3), Coupe de la Ligue (x2), FIFA World Cup (x1), UEFA Nations League (x1), UEFA Super Cup (x1), FIFA Intercontinental Cup (x1)

Lionel Messi

20

La Liga (x6), Supercopa de España (x5), Champions League (x3), Copa del Rey (x2), FIFA Club World Cup (x2), UEFA Super Cup (x2)

Cristiano Ronaldo

13

Premier League (x3), EFL Cup (x2), Champions League (x1), La Liga (x1), FA Cup (x1), Copa del Rey (x1), FIFA Club World Cup (x1), Community Shield (x1), Supercopa de España (x1), Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira (x1)

*Excluding Olympic Games

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer