How Lionel Messi Influenced Javier Mascherano to Take Inter Miami Job
Javier Mascherano could not turn down the opportunity of reuniting with Lionel Messi when the Inter Miami job became available.
Just four days after Inter Miami confirmed Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's departure, the Herons named Mascherano as their new head coach. The 40-year-old inked a deal with Inter Miami through 2027, giving him the next three seasons at the helm of one of the most talented squads in Major League Soccer.
Watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by subscribing here
Mascherano's connection with Miami's superstars dates back to his playing days when he suited up alongside Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Barcelona. Although the five players have not shared the pitch in over six years, they will now all work together with one common goal in mind: bringing home an MLS Cup.
Speaking with AS USA Latino, Mascherano revealed just how much of a deciding factor Messi and co. played in the coach's move to MLS.
"The privilege of coaching Messi," Mascherano said as he revealed the primary reason for taking the Miami job. "Obviously, players of the caliber of my former teammates like Luis, ‘Busi,’ Jordi and others I’ve had the chance to know, especially the Argentines, and some young academy players like Noah Allen and David Ruiz, who have potential. Having worked with youth players for a long time, I enjoy continuing to have this opportunity."
Mascherano's coaching career began with the Argentina U-20 national team back in 2021 and he just recently led La Albiceleste at the Paris Olympic Games this past summer. Although transitioning to a new league and team is a challenge for the Argentine, he is stepping into a side with a great foundation left by Martino.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami won the 2024 Supporters' Shield after recording the best MLS regular season in history, tallying 74 points in 34 matches. The Herons shockingly were eliminated in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs, though, to inferior opponent, Atlanta United.
“The team has done very well," Mascherano said. "Unfortunately, during the playoffs, they had the misfortune of two bad games and were eliminated. We need to analyze the whole picture, not just the final snapshot. From there, with my imprint, my ideas, what I think, what I like, I might change a few things in the style of play, but not much."
Miami must improve their defense under Mascherano. The Herons led MLS in errors resulting in a shot (26) and goalkeeper Drake Callender only kept five clean sheets in 32 starts.
"When you have good players, it makes things easier. We have a squad with very good players, a squad that I like a lot,” he finished.
Mascherano now must be the man to help Messi add an MLS Cup to the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's trophy cabinet, a challenge the new coach welcomes with open arms.