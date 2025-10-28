How Lionel Messi’s New Inter Miami Contract Affects Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s career-long rivalry shows few signs of ending soon.
The adversaries widely considered the greatest of all time have pushed one another to unprecedented heights and continue to dazzle audiences worldwide despite their veteran status.
Ronaldo is still toppling records in his early 40s with Al Nassr and Messi’s superstardom has helped elevate the status of Major League Soccer to loftier levels since his transfer to Inter Miami.
While they no longer cross paths on the field, the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi still burns, with both signing high-profile contract extensions in 2025. The recent announcement of Messi’s three-year extension with Inter Miami has promised to add another chapter to an extraordinary rivalry.
But how does Messi’s latest deal affect Ronaldo and his retirement plans moving forward?
How Old Will Cristiano Ronaldo Be When Lionel Messi’s Contract Expires?
Messi’s three-year contract extension takes his stay with Inter Miami until the end of the 2028 season, which runs until the end of the calendar year. The Argentine himself will be 41 years old by the time his latest deal expires with the Herons, but Ronaldo will be even older.
The Portuguese superstar can still operate an impressively high level, but his remarkable athleticism will be put to the test by the end of 2028. When Messi’s deal runs out, Ronaldo will be 43 years of age and only a couple months from his 44th birthday.
Of course, there remains the possibility that Messi will retire before his new contract runs its course, with a long-term injury or change of heart possible. However, the Argentine should mange to keep going for the coming years given the lower intensity of MLS compared to Europe’s top divisions, especially if he retires from international duty with Argentina after the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
If anybody can compete at a high level into their mid-40s, then it’s Ronaldo. The Real Madrid and Manchester United icon has dedicated his career to preserving his physique and, much like Messi, is currently testing himself against weaker opposition on a weekly basis. That should help him extend his career, but whether he can keep pace with Messi remains to be seen.
Will Lionel Messi’s New Deal Force Cristiano Ronaldo to Keep Playing?
As things stand, Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract expires before Messi’s Inter Miami deal. The Portugal international penned new terms during the summer and has extended his time with the Saudi club for another two seasons. His new contract expires at the end of the 2026–27 campaign, by which time he will be 42 years old.
Al Nassr will want to keep Ronaldo on their books for as long as humanly possible, but even the uber-competitive forward might be considering ending his career after his latest deal expires. The 2026–27 season would be his 25th in professional football, with few footballers playing at senior level for quite so long.
However, this is Ronaldo we are talking about. The 40-year-old lives and breathes football, with his competitive streak having been the foundation of his astonishing career. He will loathe the idea of Messi playing beyond him and potentially stealing his records while he’s lounging on a sun bed in Madeira.
“I want to keep playing for a few more years—not many, I have to be honest,” Ronaldo admitted in October 2025. “I’m still producing good things, helping my club and Portugal. So, why stop now?
“I’m sure that when it’s over, I’ll leave feeling fulfilled, because I gave it my all. I know I don’t have many more years, but I try to enjoy the few I have to the fullest.”
Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain, but Messi’s Inter Miami renewal will spur him on for the final years of his career.