How Liverpool Could Line Up With Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool are aiming to continue their summer of significant spending by signing a new centre-forward and they have seemingly identified their priority target.
After an approach for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak was swiftly rebuffed, Liverpool have turned their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké. The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has blossomed in Germany and produced an exceptional 2024–25 campaign that helped propel Frankfurt to third in the Bundesliga table and Champions League qualification.
The highly-rated 23-year-old will cost Liverpool a sizeable amount, with Frankfurt having set an asking price of £86 million ($116 million) earlier in the transfer window. The Reds seem undeterred, however, and it looks increasingly likely they will sign the Frenchman in the coming weeks.
Here’s how Liverpool could line up with Ekitiké.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup With Hugo Ekitiké
There are no doubts over Ekitiké’s best position. The Frankfurt star is an orthodox striker blessed with a 6’3 frame, excellent speed and a clinical touch. After several seasons of Darwin Núñez inconsistency, the Reds desperately need a traditional No.9 capable of producing on a weekly basis.
Ekitiké will be the central striker in Arne Slot’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system, a title-winning formation and setup that’s unlikely to change in 2025–26. He’s an all-rounder comfortable with his back to goal but equally effective darting in behind opposition defences, and he’s an adept dribbler and runner despite his significant size.
He’s a similar profile of player to Isak, albeit far less experienced and polished, and has enormous potential to develop into a truly elite No.9. He will be expected to hit the ground running at Anfield considering the eye-watering transfer fee he’s almost certain to command.
The Bundesliga has been an important source of talent in recent seasons for Liverpool and Ekitiké will be the third arrival from Germany this summer. Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have both been signed from Bayer Leverkusen, with the latter likely to work closely with Ekitiké.
The German will be utilised as a traditional No.10 in Slot’s system and will be expected to build a strong relationship with his new attacking clubmate—similar to the partnership forged between Ekitké and now Manchester City star Omar Marmoush during the first half of Frankfurt’s 2024–25 campaign.
Mohamed Salah will start almost every single game next season on the right wing and Luis Díaz will be Liverpool’s preferred option on the left-hand side providing he remains on Merseyside. Bayern Munich have significant interest in the Colombian and it’s believed he would be open to leaving Liverpool in search of a new challenge.
Liverpool’s midfield double pivot will stay the same as last season with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister having formed a remarkable partnership, but there will be changes in defence. Alisson, Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk will remain the heart of the rearguard but new recruits Frimpong and Milos Kerkez should immediately come into the team as full-backs to cap an incredibly strong XI.