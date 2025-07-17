Liverpool ‘Make Opening Bid’ for Hugo Ekitike After Newcastle U-Turn
Liverpool are reported to have lodged a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké after Newcastle United ended their pursuit of the Frenchman.
Ekitiké has been linked with move of the Premier League’s top sides all summer but Newcastle looked to steal a march with an approach earlier this week for a player who twice turned down a move to St James’ Park back in 2022.
Almost as an immediate response, Liverpool acted on their interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, indicating a willingness to get a deal done which could be worth as much as £130 million (€149.9 million, $174.3 million). The Reds soon made it clear that, if they could not sign Isak, they would rival Newcastle for Ekitiké.
Fabrizio Romano revealed early on Thursday that Liverpool were progressing in talks over Ekitiké and later confirmed that Newcastle had decided to drop out of the race for the 23-year-old’s signature after seeing a bid worth a reported £70 million (€80.7 million, $93.9 million) turned down.
A third update brought to light an opening bid from Liverpool which Frankfurt wasted little time in rejecting.
Ekitiké is valued at €100 million (£86.7 million, $116.2 million), with The Guardian even claiming that sum exists as a release clause in his contract with Frankfurt, who have already vowed not to sell if their valuation is not met.
The report adds that Ekitiké favours a move to Liverpool and has made that feeling clear to those clubs chasing his signature. Fabrice Hawkins adds that an agreement over a six-year contract has already been reached between Liverpool and Ekitiké.
Isak was Liverpool’s top striker target but Newcastle remain adamant they will not entertain offers for the Sweden international, with that stance only likely to intensify after dropping out of the race for Ekitiké.
As for Newcastle, The Athletic state they will now look to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa—a deal which could have a huge impact on Manchester United’s ongoing pursuit of Bees teemmate Bryan Mbeumo.