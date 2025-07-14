How Long Will Chelsea Wear Their World Champions Badge?
Chelsea finished the 2024–25 season in style, defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3–0 to become the first champions of the new-look FIFA Club World Cup.
Apart from the joy of conquering Club World Cup glory and becoming the first team to lift the newly designed champions trophy, Chelsea will also wear an exclusive world champions badge on their shirts for the foreseeable future.
The Blues will wear the recently unveiled badge for the next four years. A symbol that recognizes them as world champions of the first ever 32-team Club World Cup.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed the design of the badge for the first time in the build-up to the final. The badge graphically depicts the Club World Cup logo and comes in two colourways, gold on white and white on gold. But what Chelsea will be more excited about is that it also has the words "World Champions" engraved in it.
Previously, teams that won the yearly edition of the Club World Cup got to wear the champions badge for one year, until a new champion was crowned. With the new format of the competition, the tournament will be played every four years, meaning Chelsea will be considered world champions until a new team is crowned in the 2029 Club World Cup.
So, for the next four years, Chelsea will take the pitch with a badge that celebrates their 2025 Club World Cup triumph.