Report: How Man Utd Reacted to Newcastle’s Second Benjamin Sesko Bid
In response to Newcastle United’s second offer for Benjamin Šeško, Manchester United are understood to have reached out to RB Leipzig and promised to make a bid of their own if the striker confirms his interest in moving to Old Trafford.
It emerged on Monday that Newcastle, having already seen one offer turned down, returned to Leipzig with a second bid worth an initial €80 million (£69.7 million, $92.6 million), plus a further €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.6 million) in add-ons, as they seek to beat the Red Devils to his signature.
United have not yet submitted a formal bid for Šeško but, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, they reiterated their willingness to do so in the immediate aftermath of Newcastle’s improved offer.
Officials from Old Trafford are understood to have contacted Leipzig directly to insist that, while they are prepared to join the bidding, they will only do so if Šeško makes it clear he wants to move to Manchester this summer.
Getting a response from Šeško is thought to be a priority for both Newcastle and Manchester United. BILD even claim the Slovenia international has informed both sides that he only wants to join them in, but the two Premier League rivals are chasing a concrete decision as soon as possible.
It was claimed that Newcastle have directly informed Šeško that they want an answer soon, with further reports stating the 22-year-old has been given until the end of Tuesday to decide whether he wants to move to St James’ Park.
Newcastle want sufficient time to pursue alternative targets if they are unable to convince Šeško, with the likes of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gonçalo Ramos touted as options.
As for United, club captain Bruno Fernandes urged the club to complete “one or two” more signings after a lacklustre end to their pre-season tour. Chief executive Omar Berrada insisted there is reason to be excited about the club’s transfer plans.