SI

Report: How Man Utd Reacted to Newcastle’s Second Benjamin Sesko Bid

Newcastle want an answer from Benjamin Šeško in the coming hours.

Tom Gott

Newcastle are pushing hard to sign Benjamin Šeško.
Newcastle are pushing hard to sign Benjamin Šeško. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In response to Newcastle United’s second offer for Benjamin Šeško, Manchester United are understood to have reached out to RB Leipzig and promised to make a bid of their own if the striker confirms his interest in moving to Old Trafford.

It emerged on Monday that Newcastle, having already seen one offer turned down, returned to Leipzig with a second bid worth an initial €80 million (£69.7 million, $92.6 million), plus a further €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.6 million) in add-ons, as they seek to beat the Red Devils to his signature.

United have not yet submitted a formal bid for Šeško but, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano, they reiterated their willingness to do so in the immediate aftermath of Newcastle’s improved offer.

Officials from Old Trafford are understood to have contacted Leipzig directly to insist that, while they are prepared to join the bidding, they will only do so if Šeško makes it clear he wants to move to Manchester this summer.

Benjamin Šeško
Šeško has to make a final decision. / IMAGO/SOPA Images

Getting a response from Šeško is thought to be a priority for both Newcastle and Manchester United. BILD even claim the Slovenia international has informed both sides that he only wants to join them in, but the two Premier League rivals are chasing a concrete decision as soon as possible.

It was claimed that Newcastle have directly informed Šeško that they want an answer soon, with further reports stating the 22-year-old has been given until the end of Tuesday to decide whether he wants to move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle want sufficient time to pursue alternative targets if they are unable to convince Šeško, with the likes of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gonçalo Ramos touted as options.

As for United, club captain Bruno Fernandes urged the club to complete “one or two” more signings after a lacklustre end to their pre-season tour. Chief executive Omar Berrada insisted there is reason to be excited about the club’s transfer plans.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer