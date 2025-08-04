Newcastle United Send ‘Improved’ Offer for Sesko Amid Isak Talk, Man Utd Interest
Newcastle United have returned to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig with a new offer for Benjamin Šeško as the future of Alexander Isak remains uncertain.
The Magpies first sent an offer of €75 million (£65.3 million, $86.4 million) plus €5 million (£4.4 million, $5.8 million) in add-ons, though it was turned down by Leipzig. The new bid sees the fee raised to at least €80 million (£69.6 million, $92.5 million), The Athletic states.
Fabrizio Romano added there is an additional €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.5 million) in add-ons attached.
Manchester United remain interested in the Slovenian, though they have not tabled a proposal yet. As well, the club reportedly has not shown a willingness to rise to the levels stated in both Newcastle bids which could give the Magpies an edge in the race should Šeško move this summer.
Šeško was previously linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer, though the Gunners chose a different path signing former Sporting Lisbon man Viktor Gyökeres. As such, Šeško’s future has been in limbo given the Slovenian’s camp had been in talks with Arsenal for over a year. The costs involved were eventually deemed too high by the north London club, per The Athletic.
Man Utd were also chasing Gyökeres given the Swede previously played for head coach Ruben Amorim in Portugal. After Arsenal confirmed the signing, Man Utd seemingly began exploring a move for the Slovenian. The Red Devils identified Šeško as their primary target if they are going to sign a striker this summer.
Newcastle, on the other hand, are in the midst of what club legend Alan Shearer has called a ‘disastrous’ window. The club have signed Anthony Elanga on a permanent deal and Aaron Ramsdale on loan, though talk has centered around the future of leading man Isak. Liverpool submitted a bid to sign the player which was swiftly turned down by Newcastle. The Reds could return with a second offer later in the window, but talk of losing a top goalscorer has soured the mood ahead of a return to Champions League football.
The Magpies were linked with Hugo Ekitiké before the French forward signed for Liverpool as well.
Šeško is under contract at Leipzig through 2029 with a reported agreement if the player leaves for a project he fancies. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, and a reported possible outcome this summer is staying in the Bundesliga if Leipzig don’t agree to a fee with a club.