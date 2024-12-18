How Many Games Will Andy Robertson Miss for Liverpool?
Suspension looms for Andy Robertson after the defender received a straight red card in Liverpool's 2–2 draw with Fulham.
The Reds' sizeable gap atop the Premier League standings took a hit at the weekend when Arne Slot's men only walked away with a point against the Cottagers. Just six minutes after Andreas Pereira found the game's opening goal, Robertson was sent off by referee Tony Harrington, leaving Liverpool with ten men for over 70 minutes.
The Scotland international tried to intercept a pass meant for Harry Wilson, but he took a poor first touch that let Wilson pounce on the ball. The attacker was in front of Robertson and through on goal when he was taken down from behind with a clumsy challenge. The referee allowed play to continue before sending Robertson off.
A lengthy VAR review upheld the controversial decision and sent Robertson packing in the 17th minute. The red card was just the second of Robertson's long Premier League career.
Now, the 30-year-old is relegated to the sidelines as his team rolls through a hectic string of games to close out 2024.
A straight red card can result in a possible three-game suspension, but Robertson was only handed a one-match ban. Since his foul was not deemed violent or dangerous, the defender will only miss one match for Liverpool.
Robertson's denial of a goalscoring opportunity was more so a "professional" foul and therefore not worthy of extra punishment beyond a one-game suspension. Had the tackle been an attempt to injure a player or deemed overly cynical, then Robertson would have faced a harsher punishment.
The good news for Slot and Liverpool is Robertson will be back to start against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.
Why Andy Robertson Isn't Playing vs. Southampton in the Carabao Cup
Robertson's one-game suspension carries over from the Premier League to the Carabao Cup, therefore the left back is unavailable against Southampton. With Conor Bradley out due to a hamstring injury, Slot is left with thin options at the back.
Even with a makeshift backline, though, the Reds should comfortably advance to the semifinals of the domestic cup against the Saints. Southampton sit at the bottom of the Premier League standings and only have one EPL win to their name this season.