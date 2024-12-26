How Many Games Will Bruno Fernandes Miss for Manchester United?
Nothing seems to be going right for Manchester United. Losers of three straight in the Premier League, sitting 14th in the table and without much improvement in their play since the arrival of Ruben Amorim.
United's latest defeat was an 0–2 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who came into boxing day in the relegation places. Amorim's side looked lackluster from the start, but things worsened when captain, Bruno Fernandes, got sent off for the second time this Premier League season.
Fernandes got booked 18 minutes into the game at Molineux Stadium, conditioning him for the remainder of the contest. With the game still scoreless, less than five minutes into the second half, the Portugal international lost his cool and caught his national team teammate, Nelson Semedo, with a late challenge that left Tony Harrington no choice but to show him a second yellow.
After going the entirety of his United career without seeing a red card, Fernandes has now been sent off three times in all competitions since Sept. 29. The latest Fernandes dismissal cost Amorim's side dearly, as they were left to play with a man down the final 40 minutes of a contest they ultimately lost to tally their fourth defeat in their last five league matches.
United close out the year with a game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Monday, Dec. 30. The fixture was already going to be complicated, but now the Red Devils will be without their captain against the Magpies.
Fernandes will be available again for Manchester United's first game of 2025, a daunting visit to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool on Sunday, Jan. 5.