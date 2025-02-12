How Many Games Will Kai Havertz Miss for Arsenal With a Hamstring Injury?
Arsenal's injury concerns continue to grow after Kai Havertz suffered a widely reported torn hamstring during the team's training trip to Dubai.
The Athletic's David Ornstein and James McNicholas reported the German forward is expected to miss the rest of the season, though it's up in the air if the player will need surgery. With a focus on preparing for next season, Arsenal's lack of business in January has come back to bite them just nine days after the transfer window closed.
JOIN SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
How Many Games Will Kai Havertz Miss for Arsenal With a Hamstring Injury?
Set to miss the rest of the season, Havertz will miss Arsenal's remaining 14 Premier League games. As well, he'll miss both legs of the Champions League round of 16 bringing the total up by two games. The Gunners are out of both domestic cups, the Carabao and FA Cups, so the amount of games can only increase if Arsenal advance further in UEFA's premier competition.
Havertz's reputation at the club among fans is mixed given calls for a better goalscorer, but he was the only fit striker remaining. Gabriel Jesus is out for an extended period after tearing his ACL leaving Mikel Arteta light in attack. Bukayo Saka is still recovering from a hamstring injury and, to make matters worse, Gabriel Martinelli will miss time after also suffering a hamstring injury in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals.
This leaves Arsenal with just Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as fit options in attack. Sterling hasn't hit the ground running during his loan spell with the Gunners, Nwaneri is just breaking into the first team and Trossard can be hit or miss.
Saka and Martinelli must return as soon as possible if Arsenal are to go deeper in Europe and put pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League.