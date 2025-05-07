How Many Goals Has Lionel Messi Scored in His Career?
On the soccer pitch, Lionel Messi is renowned for many things—his uncanny close control in tight spaces, his explosive bursts of acceleration that unbalance entire defenses, and his unmatched vision to deliver passes others wouldn’t even attempt.
But above all, Messi is most celebrated for one thing: scoring goals. And he’s done it more prolifically than almost anyone in the history of the game over a career that has now spanned more than two decades.
From his early days at FC Barcelona to spells at Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and on the international stage with Argentina, Messi has delivered goals in every competition, on every continent, and in just about every imaginable way.
In this breakdown, we look at the full scope of Messi’s career goal tally, revisit some of his most iconic finishes, and highlight the milestones that have defined his legendary run.
How Many Goals Has Lionel Messi Scored in Total?
According to data collated from the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) and Transfermarkt, as of May 6, 2025, Lionel Messi has scored a total of 859 career goals for club and country.
This extraordinary tally makes him the second-highest goalscorer in the history of professional soccer, behind only his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has surpassed 930 goals.
Messi and Ronaldo remain the only players to have scored over 800 official goals, with the next closest being Brazilian icons Pelé and Romário, who netted 762 and 756 goals respectively.
Club-by-Club Goal Stats for Lionel Messi
Given that Messi spent the majority of his professional career with Barcelona—making his debut at just 17 years old in 2004 and eventually departing in 2021—it’s no surprise that most of his club goals came while playing for the Spanish giants.
Of his 753 total club goals, a staggering 678 were scored during his 19 seasons in Catalonia, spanning both Barcelona’s first team and B side. The remaining 75 have come since his La Liga departure, split between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.
Here’s a full breakdown of Messi’s club goals, including which competitions he scored in most frequently and how many appearances it took him to reach each tally.
FC Barcelona B (2003-2005)
Competition
Games
Goals
Segunda División B
22
6
Total
22
6
FC Barcelona (2004-2021)
Competition
Games
Goals
La Liga
520
474
UEFA Champions League
149
120
Copa Del Rey
80
56
Supercopa de España
20
14
UEFA Super Cup
4
3
FIFA Club World Cup
5
5
Total
778
672
Paris Saint-Germain (2021-2023)
Competition
Games
Goals
Ligue 1
58
22
UEFA Champions League
14
9
Coupe de France
2
-
Trophée des Champions
1
1
Total
75
32
Inter Miami (2023-)
Competition
Games
Goals
Major League Soccer
32
25
MLS Cup Playoffs
3
1
Concacaf Champions Cup
10
7
Leagues Cup
7
10
US Open Cup
1
-
Total
53
43
Messi’s International Goals for Argentina
Just as he’s been a goal machine at club level, Messi has been equally prolific for his beloved Argentina, netting 112 goals in 191 appearances.
That tally makes him La Albiceleste’s all-time leading scorer by a wide margin—Gabriel Batistuta, the next closest, managed exactly half that total (56 goals) in just 78 games.
Here’s a breakdown of all of Messi’s goals for Argentina to date.
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
26
13
World Cup Qualifying
69
34
Copa América
39
14
International Friendlies
56
51
Finalissima
1
-
Total
191
112
Career Milestones and Records
Messi’s astonishing goal tally means he not only holds the all-time scoring records for Argentina, Barcelona, and Inter Miami, but he’s also achieved a number of remarkable goalscoring feats that remain unmatched—and may never be equaled.
Here's a list of Messi's most notable goalscoring achievements:
Lionel Messi’s Goalscoring Achievements
- Barcelona all-time top scorer: 672 goals in 778 games.
- Inter Miami all-time top scorer: 43 goals in 53 games.
- Argentina all-time top scorer: 112 goals in 191 games.
- Most goals in a calendar year: 91 goals in 2012, surpassing Gerd Müller's record of 85.
- Most goals for a single club: 672 goals for Barcelona across all competitions.
- All-time La Liga top scorer: 474 goals in 520 appearances.
- Most goals in a single La Liga season: 50 in 2011-12.
- Most La Liga hat-tricks: 36.
- Most goals in El Clásico history: 26 goals against Real Madrid.
- First player to score in 15 consecutive UEFA Champions League seasons: 2005-2020.
- First player to score in four different World Cups: 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022.
- Most-ever European Golden Shoes: 6.
Lionel Messi's Best Goals
From mazy dribbles that saw him glide past entire defenses to perfectly placed free-kicks and thunderous long-range strikes, Lionel Messi has scored in just about every way imaginable.
Whether from distance or close range, with his trademark left foot, his underrated right, or even the occasional header, Messi's goals come in all forms—and many are nothing short of extraordinary.
With so many to choose from, narrowing it down is no easy task, but here are the five greatest goals Messi has ever scored, in our humble opinion.
5. Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (May, 2019)
Messi scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash in May 2019, with his second goal—a breathtaking free-kick from distance — marking his 600th for the club.
Of course, Liverpool famously staged one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history by winning 4-0 in the return leg to reach the final, but we don’t need to dwell on that part.
4. Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich (May, 2015)
Another iconic Champions League semifinal goal from Messi—but this one was a very different kind of brilliance compared to his strike against Liverpool.
In the first leg against Bayern Munich in 2015, Messi once again scored twice, with his second goal delivering a moment of pure magic. He famously left defender Jérôme Boateng tumbling to the ground with a sharp cut inside the box, before delicately chipping the ball over the onrushing Manuel Neuer to send the Camp Nou into a frenzy.
3. Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona (May, 2011)
Messi seems to have a thing for May and Champions League semifinals. Back in 2011, his brilliance was on full display against none other than Barcelona’s fiercest rivals, Real Madrid. In what is arguably the greatest El Clásico goal of all time, Messi picked up the ball near midfield, glided past five defenders at full speed, and calmly slotted it into the bottom corner.
Honorable mention to Sergio Busquets, who earned the easiest assist of his career with a simple layoff.
2. Barcelona 5-2 Getafe (April, 2007)
Messi has long named the legendary Diego Maradona as his footballing idol, and in the Copa del Rey semifinal against Getafe in April 2007, he paid the ultimate tribute.
At just 19 years old, Messi scored a goal so eerily similar to Maradona’s iconic solo effort against England at the 1986 World Cup—dubbed the "Goal of the Century"—that the comparisons were instant and inevitable.
Picking up the ball in his own half, Messi slalomed past almost the entire Getafe defense before calmly finishing, in a moment that offered the world a stunning preview of his generational talent. Side by side, the resemblance between the two goals is almost unbelievable.
1. Athletic Bilbao 1-3 Barcelona (May, 2015)
Watch Lionel Messi's goal against Athletic Bilbao in the 2015 Copa del Rey final and you’d be forgiven for thinking it was men versus boys—except the “man” is a footballing alien, and the “boys” had never kicked a ball in their lives. It was that extraordinary.
Picking the ball up near the halfway line, Messi danced past five defenders with effortless balance, blistering speed, and jaw-dropping agility before rifling a rocket into the bottom corner. The goal encapsulated everything that defines him—vision, finesse, control—and even displayed qualities he’s not always associated with, like sheer strength, power, and relentless determination.
Amazingly, the goal didn’t win the Puskás Award for Goal of the Year—and while Real Madrid fans (and perhaps even Puskás himself) might have had a chuckle, it’s safe to say Messi won’t be losing sleep over it. After all, it’s hardly missed among the eight Ballon d’Or trophies already sitting in his cabinet.