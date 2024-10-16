Lionel Messi's Top 20 Goals of All Time
It's the 20th anniversary of the professional debut of who many consider the greatest soccer player of all time.
Lionel Messi made his La Liga debut for Barcelona on Oct. 16, 2004, coming in as a substitute in the 1–0 victory over crosstown rival RCD Espanyol.
What he's achieved in the sport since is unparalleled. With Barcelona he won La Liga 10 times, the UEFA Champions League four times, the Copa del Rey seven times, along with three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups and eight Spanish Super Cups.
With Argentina he has won the Copa América twice and in 2022 he gave his country its third World Cup in history, placing his name among the all-time greats that have wont the biggest competition in the sport.
He has won a record eight Ballon d'Or trophies and has many individual accolades and records to his name. It's been two decades of magic from the man from Rosario, Argentina. Two decades in which he's made the impossible seem like the standard for him.
Surprisingly, he's never won a Puskas Award for the best goal of the year. However, over the course of his career Messi has scored over 800 goals. To celebrate his two decade anniversary, here are the top 20 goals of his career.
20. Messi's First Goal For Barcelona
May. 1, 2005, the day Lionel Messi scored his first professional goal for Barcelona. The then 18-year-old received a ball from Ronaldinho and simply placed it over the keeper to open his scoring tally for Barça.
19. Goal in Inter Miami Debut
Only six days after Inter Miami officially announced his signing, Messi made his debut and scored a wonderful free kick goal in stoppage time to give Miami the victory against Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup. Miami would go on to win the tournament.
18. 2022 World Cup Goal vs. Mexico
Not his most beautiful goal but the one that jumpstarted Argentina's 2022 World Cup winning run. After losing the opening match against Saudi Arabia, Argentina was struggling to find a breakthrough in a must-win game against Mexico. With pressure mounting, Messi appeared and gave Argentina the lead.
Watch the goal against Mexico here.
17. Messi Scores With His Chest in Club World Cup Final
In extra time of the 2009 Club World Cup Final Messi scored the winner for Barcelona with an unorthodox finish. He buried in a cross with his chest to secure Barcelona's famous Sextete, six titles in a calendar year.
Check out the Club World Cup goal here.
16. Stoppage Time Goal vs. Iran in 2014 World Cup
After failing to score in the 2010 World Cup, Messi arrived to the 2014 WC eager to find the back of the net. After scoring in the opening match, he gave Argentina the win with a stoppage time far post curler against Iran.
Watch his goal against Iran here.
15. Messi Free Kick Stunner Against Courtois
Messi's 2012 was historic, setting a record with 91 goals in a calendar year. One of those was this gem of a free-kick against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, catching goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois completely by surprise.
14. Header in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League Final
Not known for his ability in the air, Messi scored his first UCL final goal soaring in the air, heading the ball out of reach of Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar. The image of Messi almost suspended in the air is iconic, as Barcelona went on to win the Final in Pep Guardiola's first season with the club.
13. Messi's Scores Falling Down vs. Malaga in 2009
Thierry Henry once called this his favorite Messi goal. He controlled the ball and went on to take on a couple of players as he entered the box. He took 2 touches in one step and then immediately fired a shot with his weaker right-foot when it appeared he was about to fall to the ground.
12. Messi Finishes Off Hat-Trick vs. Brazil in Style
In a friendly match against bitter rival Brazil, Messi left behind legendary left-back Marcelo and ran towards goal before cutting in and placing his shot perfectly into the top corner. This goal gave Argentina a 4–3 win and Messi his hat-trick.
11. Messi Destroys SD Eibar's Defense in Wonderful Solo Goal
After Luis Suárez was denied a clear chance, Eibar thought the danger was over. That was until Messi controlled the clearance in midfield and proceeded to take on six defenders by himself to score a fantastic solo goal.
10. A Delightful Chip vs. Real Betis
The back-half of the 2018/19 season saw one of Messi's best versions. After scoring a brace in the first half, the eight time Ballon d'Or winner scored a marvelous chip from a considerable distance. The Betis crowd at the Estadio Benito Villamarín serenaded Messi with applause, in awe of what they'd just witnessed.
9. Goal vs. Arsenal in 2010/11 UEFA Champions League Round of 16
After falling to Arsenal in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie, Barcelona needed to respond. Messi did just that, after receiving a through ball from Andrés Iniesta, he didn't shoot immediately as most players would've. Instead, he chipped the ball over the goalkeeper leaving him behind and volleyed the ball home to inspire the eventual comeback.
8. Messi Becomes Argentina's All-Time Leading Scorer With Brilliant Free Kick vs. USMNT
The USMNT got a taste of Messi's brilliance in the semi-final of the 2016 Copa América. Messi scored a perfectly measured free kick that curved right into the top corner. The goal put him ahead of Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's top goalscorer.
7. Messi Magic Against Athletic Club Leaves Cesc Fábregas in Awe
Messi struggled with injuries in 2013, but he still managed to score this beautiful goal, dribbling past defenders with the ball looking as if it was stuck to his feet. After a delicious finish into the bottom corner, teammate Cesc Fábregas put his hands to his head in disbelief.
6. Incredible Goal vs. Real Zaragoza in La Liga 2010
Messi fought for the ball with a defender near midfield, once he got free he began breaking ankles. His quick change of directions left two Zaragoza defenders who attempted to tackle him on the ground before rifling a shot to finish off an incredible action.
5. Free Kick vs. Liverpool in UEFA Champions League Semi Final
It takes near perfection to score a free kick goal from that distance and Messi did just that. His shot perfectly clears Liverpool's wall and the ball gorgeously bends into the top corner, out of reach of Allison's stretched hand. This beauty was Messi's 600th goal for Barcelona.
4. Messi Sits Down Jérôme Boateng in 2014/15 UEFA Champions League Semi Final
One of, if not his most iconic Champions League goal. Messi took on Boateng 1-v-1 and after cutting inside he immediately sped up and cut back outside, twisting and turning the German defender who fell to the ground. Messi then chipped the ball over Manuel Neuer for one of the signature goals of his career.
3. Messi Dribbles Past Real Madrid in 2010/11 UEFA Champions League Semi Final
Out of the 26 goals Messi scored in El Clásico, this was the best. Sergio Busquets left the ball for Messi to take off and carry it forward at full speed, leaving behind would be tacklers before calmly placing the ball into the far corner. One of the greatest goals in El Clásico history in the only time Barcelona and Real Madrid have ever met in the Champions League.
2. Messi Replicates Diego Maradona's Famous Goal
Messi was only a teenager when he scored what many consider the best goal of his career. A magnificent run that started in his own half as he dribbled past the majority of Getafe's team. The goal is very reminiscent of the one his idol Maradona scored in the 1986 World Cup against England.
1. Incredible Solo Goal in the 2015 Copa Del Rey Final
With three Athletic Club players around him and cornered against the touchline, Messi found a way to dribble past all of them before turning another defender as he entered the box. He then fired a powerful shot into the near post to finish off what many consider his greatest goal of all time.