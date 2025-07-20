How Marcus Rashford’s Proposed Salary Compares to Rest of Barcelona Squad
Marcus Rashford’s mega Manchester United contract and Barcelona’s perpetual financial woes appear to be a disastrous match on the surface. Yet, the La Liga champions have a knack for somehow finding a way.
Monetary mismanagement from previous (and current) regimes has forced Barça into a relentless state of stress. Club president Joan Laporta has pulled out all the stops, from lever-pulling to VIP box sales, to ensure La Blaugrana can continue to operate in the transfer market, and while questions have been raised over the sustainability of the president’s schemes, they have supplied short-term relief.
Hansi Flick’s squad isn’t in need of major reinforcements this summer off the back of an excellent season, but a left-sided attacker was regarded as a priority position of focus.
Nico Williams and Luis Díaz were among the far-from-cheap options linked, and while the club have pivoted to a loan deal for Rashford, their reported willingness to cover the Englishman’s salary for the duration of his stay in Catalonia means the club are once again set to test the mettle of La Liga’s financial rules.
The English forward wasn’t exactly earning pennies at United.
Marcus Rashford’s Salary Compared to Barcelona Squad
Player
Gross Salary
Robert Lewandowski
€20.8 million ($24.2 million)
Frenkie de Jong
€19 million ($22.1 million)
Lamine Yamal
€16.7 million ($19.4 million)
Raphinha
€14.6 million ($17 million)
Marcus Rashford
€14 million ($16.3 million)
Jules Koundé
€13.6 million ($15.8 million)
Pedri
€12.5 million ($14.5 million)
Ronald Araújo
€12.5 million ($14.5 million)
Dani Olmo
€12.5 million ($14.5 million)
Ferran Torres
€10 million ($11.6 million)
All salaries provided by Capology.
If you include Rashford, nine of the 10 highest-paid players at Barcelona signed their latest contracts after Laporta returned to the club in 2021. Only Frenkie de Jong signed his contract while the infamous Josep Maria Bartomeu was president—and the club are reportedly doing all they can to renegotiate a new deal with the Dutchman.
Rashford’s reported £325,000-a-week wage would’ve equated to £16.9 million (€19.5 million, $22.7 million) annually, meaning the Englishman would’ve been Barcelona’s second-highest earner next season, leapfrogging De Jong.
However, the the winger has reportedly agreed to a 15% pay cut from his United salary and will earn €14 million at Barcelona next season.
Only Robert Lewandowski, De Jong, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha (€14.6 million) boast greater pay packets than Rashford. The England international will likely earn slightly more than Jules Koundé, as well as Pedri and Ronald Araújo, who both penned lucrative contract extensions in 2025.
While Barcelona’s wage bill will increase from last season after Yamal’s new deal and Rashford’s arrival, the club have offloaded Ansu Fati and his €14 million ($16.3 million) salary. Andreas Christensen—thought to be on €9 million ($10.5 million) per year—has also been linked with a move away.
Rashford is, essentially, a direct replacement for Fati both financially and on the pitch. The club will hope that the England international can contribute considerably more to Hansi Flick’s side than the once-coveted Spaniard, who barely featured for the La Liga champions last season, amassing a grand total of 303 minutes across all competitions.