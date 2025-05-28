Lamine Yamal’s New Barcelona Salary Revealed, Could Be ‘Highest-Paid Player’
Lamine Yamal reportedly stands to become the highest-paid player at Barcelona if certain clauses in his new contract are triggered.
After months of speculation, Barcelona finally officially tied their 17-year-old starlet down to a long-term deal. The Catalan giants were so eager to secure the future of their Ballon d’Or contender that they couldn’t wait for his 18th birthday, handing Yamal a contract which stretches to 2031 on Tuesday evening.
The precocious teenager has been handed an annual net salary of €40 million ($45.3 million) once all bonuses and his signing-on fee are taken into account,The Athletic report. Yamal’s base salary is thought to be around €30 million ($34 million)—roughly the equivalent of $325,000 per week after tax—which reportedly represents a 10-fold increase on his wage for this season.
Yamal’s previous compensation from a contract signed back in October 2023 had made one of the club’s lowest-paid first-team players. According to The Athletic’s estimations, figures such as Fermín López, Eric García and Andreas Christensen were better paid than arguably the best winger on the planet.
Barcelona’s prolific striker Robert Lewandowski was thought to be the club’s leading earner, with a pre-tax yearly haul of €36 million ($40.8 million). Now he banks roughly the same salary as a player less than half his age. When Yamal was born, Lewandowski was already top scorer in Poland’s third division.
For Spain’s treble winners, this hefty outlay for Yamal is worth every cent. The braces-clad forward has directly contributed to 39 goals in 55 games across all competitions this term. Lionel Messi didn’t hit those figures until he had turned 21.
Hansi Flick has made no secret of his admiration for the teen phenom. “He’s not a kid,” the German coach enthused at the end of a triumphant campaign. “He’s doing good. He has the confidence, the self-confidence, the belief in what he can do. Also, he’s very clever.” He’s also now set to be very wealthy.