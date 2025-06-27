Athletic Club Confirm Nico Williams Transfer Protest, Barcelona President Fires Back
Athletic Club have confirmed they have met with La Liga to challenge Barcelona’s plans to sign winger Nico Williams.
It was reported earlier this week that Athletic planned to complain to La Liga and accuse Barcelona of lacking the financial strength needed to finalise a €62 million ($72.5 million) move for Williams, who has made it clear he wants to move to Camp Nou this summer. Barcelona president Joan Laporta responded to the reports, criticizing Athletic for their actions.
The Basque outfit have now confirmed the details of their meeting with La Liga, in which Athletic accused Barcelona of not yet meeting 1:1 spending rules and, therefore, not being able to complete a deal for Williams.
“Athletic Club is grateful for the clarity provided by an organisation that defends the interests of all its clubs,” a statement read. “Within the topic of financial fair play, we discussed, among other issues, FC Barcelona’s ability to sign players.
“Athletic Club has a legitimate interest in accessing relevant information about this given that FC Barcelona’s director of football, Anderson Luis de Souza ‘Deco’, publicly acknowledged that they will try to sign a player from our first team. A player who is under contract at Athletic Club until 30 June 2027.
“Seeking clarification about these matters helps to ensure that the rules of the competition are followed properly.
“Anderson Luis de Souza’s comments follow public statements made by FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who admitted that his club ‘is working to comply with the 1:1 rule’ and that, as a result, it does not currently meet the requirements of that rule for player registration.
“We are grateful for La Liga’s co-operation and clarity in providing a considered response, but at the same time insist that Athletic Club will vigourously defend its interests in accordance with the financial fair play regulations approved by every single one of the professional clubs that make up La Liga.”
After Athletic’s statement, Laporta was once again asked to respond. The Barcelona president welcomed the investigation and assured fans there is nothing to worry about.
“Everyone should do what they think they should,” he told the media. “We are doing what Barça should do when it comes to taking advantage of opportunities in the market and following what our director of football and our manager tell us. I have nothing more to say regarding Athletic Club; let them do what they have to do. I respect what they do, just as I hope I respect what we do.
“What Barça does concerns Barça, and La Liga is aware that club accounts are subject to a significant level of confidentiality. We are complying with all La Liga and fair play requirements to take advantage of market opportunities.”
Asked directly whether Barcelona are prepared to trigger Williams’s release clause, Laporta insisted the La Liga champions are comfortable doing so if needed.
“Barça is prepared to do what is necessary if a market opportunity requires paying a clause,” he vowed.
“Since we have nothing to hide, being scrutinized is no problem, but we do want everyone to be treated by the same standards you’re talking about. We don’t feel harmed or persecuted. We’re doing our own thing.”