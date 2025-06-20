How Nico Williams' Proposed Barcelona Salary Compares to Lamine Yamal’s
Joan Laporta must have more financial levers up his sleeve.
After insisting Barcelona weren‘t involved in the race for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, the La Liga champions now look set to add the highly-coveted Spanish international to their ranks. Barça’s interest was strong last summer, but a move to either the Premier League or Bayern Munich seemed more likely this time around.
Williams, though, has been dreaming of Catalonia.
The young winger’s financial demands supposedly deterred other potential suitors, and despite Barça’s well-documented monetary woes, they’re reportedly willing to match Williams’ demands.
Key to the Spaniard’s desire to join Barcelona, apparently, was the opportunity to unite with international teammate and good friend Lamine Yamal. The teenage superstar recently penned a lucrative contract extension with the Blaugrana, and here’s how Williams’ proposed Barça salary compares to his.
Nico Williams’ Proposed Barcelona Salary Compared to Lamine Yamal’s
Barcelona have some work to do if they’re to register Williams after completing his signing. The club are reportedly confident of doing the necessary financial rejigging to avoid any issues, but they’re currently spending more on wages than La Liga’s rules allow.
There were rumors of the winger demanding as much as €20 million (£17 million, $23 million) a year to join Bayern, but it’s believed that Williams has agreed to a €12 million (£10.3 million, $13.8 million) gross salary with Barça, signing on a six-year deal.
That will make the 22-year-old one of the club’s highest earners, but his proposed salary is still a little way off Yamal’s mammoth new deal. The 17-year-old has extended his stay in Catalonia until 2031, and, per Capology, he’s now earning as much as €16.7 million (£14.3 million, $19.3 million) annually.
Remarkably, despite the bumper new deal, Yamal isn’t Barcelona’s highest-paid player.
Who is the Highest-Paid Player at Barcelona?
Barcelona are paying Robert Lewandowski an obscene amount, according to Capology. The Polish forward has played key roles in two La Liga title triumphs, but some will still question whether he’s worth the financial strain.
The extension he signed with the club earlier this year, which lasts until June 2026, sees him return a staggering €33.3 million (£28.4 million, $38.4 million) salary. That’s over €640,000 (£547,000, $738,000) a week.
Frenkie de Jong’s €19 million (£16.2 million, $21.9 million) salary ranks second at the club, while Yamal comes in at three. If Williams signs the rumored contract, he’ll be Barça’s tenth highest-paid player (excluding bonuses). Raphinha, Jules Koundé, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Dani Olmo and Ansu Fati, once tipped to be Lionel Messi's heir but now woefully out of sorts, would also be earning more.