How to Watch 2025–26 Champions League Draw on TV, Live Stream
The recent conclusion of the final qualifying round for the 2025–26 Champions League means the stage is now set for the league phase draw.
All 36 participants will be desperate to discover their eight opponents in the second season of the Champions League’s new-look format, with some mouthwatering clashes on the horizon due to the competition’s restructuring.
All four pots have been filled by nine league phase qualifiers, with clubs drawn against two teams from each pot—half of each team’s matches played at home and the other half on the road. That ensures a balanced fixture list but also guarantees some barnstorming ties.
Here is how you can watch the upcoming draw for the 2025–26 league phase.
When Is the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Draw?
The Champions League 2025–26 league phase draw takes place on Thursday, August 28. It’s being staged at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and will commence at 5 p.m. BST (Noon ET, 9 a.m. PT and 6 p.m. CEST).
It’s worth noting that two teams from the same football association cannot face one another in the league phase, while clubs cannot be drawn against more than two clubs from the same nation.
How to Watch the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Draw
The league phase draw will be broadcast for free around the world on UEFA’s official website and YouTube channel, while those in the United Kingdom can also tune into the action on TNT Sports.
When Does the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Start?
The first round of Champions League league phase matches will be held on September 16–18, 2025, with six of the eight matchdays played during the remainder of the current calendar year.
The final two sets of games will take place in 2026, with Matchday 8 occurring on January 28.
The knockout phase begins with the play-off round in February 2026 and concludes with the final on May 30, 2026.
Date
League Phase Matchday
16-18 September
Matchday 1
30 September & 1 October
Matchday 2
21-22 October
Matchday 3
4-5 November
Matchday 4
25-26 November
Matchday 5
9-10 December
Matchday 6
20-21 January
Matchday 7
28 January
Matchday 8