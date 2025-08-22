When Is the 2025-26 Champions League Draw? Date, How it Works, League Phase
The most prestigious competition in world football is already well underway as sides from across Europe duke it out to feature in the league phase of the 2025–26 Champions League.
Qualification for this season’s premier continental tournament is almost complete after three qualifying rounds and a play-off, with the league phase draw conducted shortly after all 36 teams have been confirmed.
The league phase, which was first introduced last season and is unchanged this year, is when the Champions League properly begins, with Europe’s elite locking horns for a place in the knockout stage.
Here is everything you need to know about the draw for the 2025–26 league phase.
When Is the League Phase Draw for the 2025–26 Champions League?
The 2025–26 Champions League league phase draw will be conducted on Thursday, August 28, at 6 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT). The draw will be held in Monaco and will be streamed live on UEFA’s official website and YouTube channel.
It takes place shortly after the second legs of each of the seven play-off round fixtures, with the aggregate winners of those ties securing their spot in the league phase.
Which Clubs Have Qualified for the 2025–26 League Phase?
As things stand, 29 teams have already booked their place in the 2025–26 league phase based on their domestic or European performances.
England has the most representatives with six in total, swiftly followed by Spain’s five participants. Italy and Germany have four apiece, while France have three—including reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Confirmed 2025–26 League Phase Qualifiers
- Liverpool (England)
- Arsenal (England)
- Manchester City (England)
- Chelsea (England)
- Newcastle United (England)
- Tottenham Hotspur (England)
- Barcelona (Spain)
- Real Madrid (Spain)
- Atlético Madrid (Spain)
- Athletic Club (Spain)
- Villarreal (Spain)
- Bayern Munich (Germany)
- Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
- Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
- Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
- Napoli (Italy)
- Inter (Italy)
- Atalanta (Italy)
- Juventus (Italy)
- Paris Saint-Germain (France)
- Marseille (France)
- Monaco (France)
- PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
- Ajax (Netherlands)
- Sporting CP (Portugal)
- Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)
- Galatasaray (Türkiye)
- Slavia Prague (Czechia)
- Olympiacos (Greece)
2025–26 Final Qualifying Stage
- Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Sturm Graz (Austria)
- Celtic (Scotland) or Kairat (Kazakhstan)
- Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pafos (Greece)
- Basel (Switzerland) or FC Copenhagen (Denmark)
- Fenerbahçe (Türkiye) or Benfica (Portugal)
- Ferencváros (Hungary) or Qarabağ (Azerbaijan)
- Rangers (Scotland) or Club Brugge (Belgium)
How Does the League Phase Work?
Each team will play eight matches throughout the league phase, with all 36 participating clubs placed in four separate pots. All teams will play two matches against two different clubs from each of the pots, with one of those games staged at home and the other away.
After all league phase matches are played, the top eight teams automatically qualify for the last 16 of the competition, with the teams placed from ninth to 24th then competing in a two-legged play-off round to join them.
From the last 16 onwards, it’s a standard knockout competition.
When Does the 2025–26 League Phase Begin?
The league phase commences on September 16 and will run for eight gameweeks, concluding with two rounds of matches in the new year. Matchday 8 will be staged on January 28, 2026.
League Phase Round
Date
Matchday 1
September 16–18, 2025
Matchday 2
September 30–October 1, 2025
Matchday 3
October 21–22, 2025
Matchday 4
November 4–5, 2025
Matchday 5
November 25–26, 2025
Matchday 6
December 9–10, 2025
Matchday 7
January 20–21, 2026
Matchday 8
January 28, 2026
When Is the 2025–26 Champions League Final?
This season’s Champions League final will be held on May 30, 2026 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The venue, which has only been open since 2019, hosted the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma—neither of whom are in the Champions League this term.