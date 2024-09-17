How to Watch: AC Milan vs Liverpool – Champions League
The bright Champions League lights return to the iconic San Siro for a showdown between AC Milan and Liverpool.
Both storied clubs are in new eras with new managers on their respective touchlines. Liverpool collected nine points in its opening four Premier League fixtures with wins over Manchester United, Brentford and Ipswich Town.
Mohamed Salah has been in fine form to start the campaign with three goals and three assists in four appearances. Fellow winger Luis Diaz's confidence has returned with three goals and one assist on the opposite flank from Salah.
Although Liverpool suffered its first defeat under Slot to Nottingham Forest over the weekend, that doesn't compare to Paulo Fonseca's rough start on the touchline in Milan.
The ex-Lille boss guided Milan to a home draw against Torino in which the team managed two goals in the final minutes of the match to salvage a point. Defeat would follow in the next match against Parma, where a second-half goal from USMNT figure Christian Pulisic wasn't enough to get the Rossoneri back into the contest.
Fonseca's search for his first win would continue after a 2-2 draw against Lazio. Milan opened the scoring in the eighth minute via Strahinja Pavlović, but it faltered in the second half allowing two quick-fire goals before Rafael Leão equalized late on to secure a draw.
Milan secured a 4-0 victory over Venezia this past weekend to give Fonseca his first win in charge. Both Pulisic and Tammy Abraham scored on penalty kicks in the second half after Theo Hernández
and Youssouf Fofana got things started in the first 45.
Liverpool might be the favorites heading into this one, but Milan could very well turn things up a notch in front of its passionate supporters in a star-studded Champions League clash.
How to Watch AC Milan vs. Liverpool – Champions League
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. ET
- Place: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium (San Siro) in Milan, Italy
- TV/Streaming: Vix Premium Deportes, Paramount+