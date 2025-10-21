How to Watch Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal are preparing for just their third-ever meeting with Atlético Madrid, as Mikel Arteta faces against Diego Simeone for the first time.
While some would hold these two managers in a similar light philosophically, both have shown chameleon-like traits during their respective lengthy tenures. Arteta’s Arsenal are trying to evolve after a busy summer, but the Spaniard often veers back to risk-aversion on the big occasion.
The same goes for Simeone, whose Atléti side are unlikely to compete for the highest honours this season, but they’ve already bloodied the noses of two European giants this term.
An intriguing battle is in store on Tuesday night, with the Arsenal hoping to maintain their perfect start to the Champions League and the visitors aiming to record a vintage triumph.
Here is how to watch the clash at the Emirates Stadium.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, October 21
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
- VAR: Daniele Chiffi (ITA)
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Atletico Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video is your only option if you’re watching from the United Kingdom. This is one of the 17 Champions League fixtures exclusively streamed by Prime Video this season.
There are more options if you’re tuning in from the United States, including a range of Spanish-speaking broadcasts. TUDN, Univision, ViX and UniMás will all be covering Tuesday’s game in Spanish, appealing to Atléti supporters. Paramount+ also hold the rights to the fixture.
A DAZN Canada subscription grants you access to all prominent Champions League fixtures in 2025–26, while HBO Max and TNT Sports are providing streams for Mexican viewers. Prime Video is accessible across North America.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What's Next for Arsenal and Atlético Madrid?
The Gunners have three games to navigate before their next league phase fixture against Slavia Prague away from home.
They’re at the Emirates again on Sunday in the Premier League, as they face Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace, then Brighton & Hove Albion make the trip to north London for a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie.
Atléti have a tough test in LaLiga upcoming, with fourth-place Real Betis hosting Monday night’s duel against Simeone’s men. Union Saint-Gilloise are their next opponents in the Champions League, with their Gameweek 4 fixture scheduled for November 4.