How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham on TV, Live Stream
The case seems open and shut for an Arsenal victory at home to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, but recent precedent suggests the Irons cannot be dismissed so easily.
West Ham have won on their last two trips to the Emirates Stadium, offering devastating blows to Arsenal’s title bids in the past few seasons. Whether they can dent another push for glory remains to be seen.
Nuno Espírito Santo’s recent arrival only adds fuel to the fire, with the Portuguese coach providing an immediate upgrade on the departed Graham Potter. But Arsenal still remain strong favourites for Saturday’s clash—and for good reason.
The Gunners enter the weekend in terrific form off the back of three successive wins and could even leapfrog Liverpool in top spot with victory over the Irons. Arsenal can ill-afford complacency but confidence levels are justifiably high at present.
Here is how to watch an important clash at the Emirates Stadium.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. West Ham Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: John Brooks
- VAR: Michael Oliver
How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham on TV and Live Stream
Due to the 3 p.m. kick-off blackout in the United Kingdom, Arsenal vs. West Ham will not be broadcast live on TV. Those wishing to keep updated on events unfolding at the Emirates can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT for audio coverage of the clash.
Amazon Prime Video will show the match across North America on Saturday, with Peacock another source of the action in the United States.
DAZN and fuboTV have broadcasting rights in Canada alongside Amazon, while Caliente TV offer live coverage to those in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Not televised – Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What's Next for Arsenal and West Ham?
The international break offers Arsenal respite at the end of a busy period, although the majority of their squad will be travelling the globe over the next fortnight. On their return, the Gunners visit Fulham in the Premier League before a tantalising European encounter with Atlético Madrid.
West Ham have just two more matches in October after their Emirates visit, with Espírito Santo eyeing up victories at home to Brentford and away at Leeds United in the Premier League.
