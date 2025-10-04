SI

How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham on TV, Live Stream

Recent history suggests this won’t be a walk in the park game for the hosts.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Mikel Arteta goes head-to-head with Nuno Espírito Santo
Mikel Arteta goes head-to-head with Nuno Espírito Santo / Ion Alcoba Beitia/Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

The case seems open and shut for an Arsenal victory at home to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday, but recent precedent suggests the Irons cannot be dismissed so easily.

West Ham have won on their last two trips to the Emirates Stadium, offering devastating blows to Arsenal’s title bids in the past few seasons. Whether they can dent another push for glory remains to be seen.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s recent arrival only adds fuel to the fire, with the Portuguese coach providing an immediate upgrade on the departed Graham Potter. But Arsenal still remain strong favourites for Saturday’s clash—and for good reason.

The Gunners enter the weekend in terrific form off the back of three successive wins and could even leapfrog Liverpool in top spot with victory over the Irons. Arsenal can ill-afford complacency but confidence levels are justifiably high at present.

Here is how to watch an important clash at the Emirates Stadium.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. West Ham Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, October 4
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
  • Referee: John Brooks
  • VAR: Michael Oliver

How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham on TV and Live Stream

Due to the 3 p.m. kick-off blackout in the United Kingdom, Arsenal vs. West Ham will not be broadcast live on TV. Those wishing to keep updated on events unfolding at the Emirates can tune into BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT for audio coverage of the clash.

Amazon Prime Video will show the match across North America on Saturday, with Peacock another source of the action in the United States.

DAZN and fuboTV have broadcasting rights in Canada alongside Amazon, while Caliente TV offer live coverage to those in Mexico.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock, Amazon Prime Video

United Kingdom

Not televised – Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT

Canada

DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video

What's Next for Arsenal and West Ham?

The international break offers Arsenal respite at the end of a busy period, although the majority of their squad will be travelling the globe over the next fortnight. On their return, the Gunners visit Fulham in the Premier League before a tantalising European encounter with Atlético Madrid.

West Ham have just two more matches in October after their Emirates visit, with Espírito Santo eyeing up victories at home to Brentford and away at Leeds United in the Premier League.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer