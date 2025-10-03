Arsenal vs. West Ham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal hope to clinch a fourth successive victory in all competitions when they host West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Gunners have enjoyed a prosperous week heading into their final fixture before the October international break, securing a crucial, last-gasp victory over Newcastle United before beating Olympiacos in the Champions League midweek. Confidence is sky high for Mikel Arteta’s men, who know they can finish the weekend at the Premier League’s summit.
Arsenal simply need to beat the struggling Hammers and hope Chelsea take points off Liverpool later in the day to clinch top spot before club football’s hiatus, although their recent record against West Ham suggests they can ill-afford a half-hearted performance at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have lost their last two home duels with West Ham and have only won two of the last six meetings—albeit they were high-scoring victories at the London Stadium. The Irons, now under the guidance of Nuno Espírito Santo, will be buoyed by their strong record in this fixture.
Espírito Santo managed a draw in difficult circumstances during his first match at the helm, securing a hard-fought point at Everton last Monday. The Portuguese coach should solidify West Ham’s previously leaky defence and such rigidity will be required to keep Arsenal at bay on Saturday.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to an all-London affair.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. West Ham Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, October 4
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: John Brooks
- VAR: Michael Oliver
Arsenal vs. West Ham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Arsenal: 2 wins
- West Ham: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Arsenal 0–1 West Ham (February 22, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Arsenal
West Ham
Arsenal 2–0 Olympiacos - 01/10/25
Everton 1–1 West Ham - 29/09/25
Newcastle 1–2 Arsenal - 28/09/25
West Ham 1–2 Crystal Palace - 20/09/25
Port Vale 0–2 Arsenal - 24/09/25
West Ham 0–3 Tottenham - 13/09/25
Arsenal 1–1 Man City - 21/09/25
Nottingham Forest 0–3 West Ham - 31/08/25
Athletic Club 0–2 Arsenal - 16/09/25
Wolves 3–2 West Ham - 26/08/25
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Olympiacos on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Not televised – Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal supporters were left fearing the worst when centre back Gabriel was withdrawn during the midweek win over Olympiacos, but Arteta has allayed any concerns regarding a serious injury. The Spaniard revealed his second-half substitution was more precautionary than enforced, insisting he was simply “a bit uncomfortable” after receiving a kick.
However, Arsenal will be without four key first-teamers this weekend, with Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus all missing in the forward line and summer signing Piero Hincapié absent in defence.
Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice, Jurriën Timber and Riccardo Calafiori should all return to the starting lineup against the Irons, while Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard will be keen to build on an excellent midweek display.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. West Ham (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Eze.
West Ham Team News
Espírito Santo has been greeted with an almost entirely healthy squad upon his arrival in the capital, although West Ham are without George Earthy due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action until late November.
Tomáš Souček serves the final match of his three-game suspension following a red card against Tottenham Hotspur, but the Irons otherwise have a full complement heading to the Emirates.
Jarrod Bowen returned to the right wing in Espírito Santo’s first game and was on the scoresheet at Everton. The England international, who scored the only goal of this fixture last term, will be crucial to West Ham’s faint hopes of success this weekend.
West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
West Ham predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-1-4-1): Areola; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Magassa; Bowen, Fernandes, Paquetá, Summerville; Füllkrug.
Arsenal vs. West Ham Score Prediction
West Ham are likely to make life more challenging for Arsenal than they would have under Graham Potter, with Espírito Santo able to work wonders in a short space of time. However, even a respectable performance will not guarantee the Irons anything from their trip to the Emirates.
Arsenal appear simply too good for their visitors as things stand, with their impeccable defensive record and band of sensational forwards likely to prove too powerful for the Irons. West Ham’s difficulties defending set pieces will also be put to the ultimate test in north London.
The Gunners are unlikely to blow their opponents away but should run out comfortable winners.