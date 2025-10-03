Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Eze to Shift Role As Ødegaard Returns
Arsenal clawed back ground on leaders Liverpool last weekend and could enter the October international break top of the Premier League if they can beat West Ham United on Saturday.
Stoppage-time goals were Arsenal‘s friend as they witnessed Liverpool lose at Crystal Palace before sneaking victory themselves at Newcastle United the next day, meaning the gap between them and the reigning champions now sits at just two points.
If they beat the Hammers and Liverpool drop points at Chelsea on Saturday, Arsenal will top the table heading into the international period. Mikel Arteta‘s side hardly need greater motivation ahead of West Ham‘s visit, but the fact they’ve lost to the relegation strugglers 2–0 and 1–0 on their own patch over the last two seasons certainly helps.
Arteta made six changes midweek as the Gunners beat Olympiacos in the Champions League and he should make more alterations to his lineup this weekend.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Despite Arsenal dominating proceedings on Wednesday evening, Raya was still called upon to make several excellent saves in victory over Olympiacos. He’s been in terrific form this season.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Ben White started midweek but Timber will return against West Ham. The Dutchman is one of the world’s most consistent full backs, offering brilliant balance between defence and attack.
CB: William Saliba—Arsenal have not been quite as reliant on Saliba this season due to Cristhian Mosquera’s impressive start to life with the Gunners, but the Frenchman, who recently signed a new long-term contract, is still the club’s leading defender.
CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian was substituted with a knock against Olympiacos but Arteta eased concerns over the centre back’s fitness after the whistle. He should be available to start.
LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Calafiori has the daunting task of keeping Jarrod Bowen under wraps, with the West Ham forward scoring the only goal of this fixture last season. The England international has three goals this season in the Premier League despite his side’s struggles.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—The Arsenal captain was back to his playmaking best on Wednesday, pulling the strings in the centre of the park. Arteta described the Norway international as “phenomenal” after a stellar display.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—Arteta has immediately relied upon Zubimendi and he hasn’t been disappointed by the summer signing. The Spaniard is excellent in and out of possession and will only improve with more minutes.
CM: Declan Rice—Rice’s devastating set-piece deliveries should cause massive issues for West Ham, who have conceded eight goals from dead-ball situations in their six Premier League outings this term.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Saka was back among the goals midweek having only been utilised from the bench and he will be eager to continue his impressive record against West Ham. He’s scored four and provided six assists in 11 duels with them.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gabriel Martinelli set the Swedish striker a target of 30 to 40 goals for the season, but Gyökeres is currently on just three after nine matches with Arsenal. All of his strikes have come on home soil in the league, though.
LW: Eberechi Eze—Martinelli’s goalscoring form is mightily impressive but Arsenal now have a wealth of attacking options, meaning Eze could start on the left-hand side against West Ham. He prefers to play centrally, but Ødegaard’s return makes that tougher.