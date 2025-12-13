How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
Winless Wolverhampton Wanderers face the ultimate test this Saturday night as they seek a first victory of the league season. The small task of conquering table toppers Arsenal lies in wait.
Arsenal have conceded four fewer goals than Wolves have lost matches in the Premier League this term as the Old Gold travel to the Emirates Stadium off the back of eight straight defeats. Avoiding humiliation looks difficult, earning a point or more appears impossible.
The Gunners are aiming to re-establish their five-point lead at the Premier League’s summit before Manchester City take to the field on Sunday afternoon and they should have few problems dispatching of the leakiest defence and weakest attack in the division.
Here’s how to tune into the battle between first and last.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Wolves Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Rob Jones
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Wolves on TV, Live Stream
With no early kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday, TNT Sports will televise Arsenal’s evening match with Wolves. Audiences can stream the fixture on discovery+, too.
fuboTV and DAZN are the go-to destinations in Canada, while the USA Network and NBC Sports App and website will be showing the match in the United States.
There are no broadcasters offering the fixture in Mexico, however.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Not televised
What’s Next for Arsenal, Wolves?
Arsenal have a rare midweek without any continental or domestic action, ensuring they are well-rested for next Saturday’s journey to Everton in the Premier League. The Gunners host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-final three days later.
Wolves have a very winnable fixture next weekend as they hist Brentford, although it will still prove a mighty test for the strugglers. A journey to reigning champions Liverpool follows just after Christmas.