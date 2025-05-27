How to Watch ASEAN All-Stars vs. Man Utd
Manchester United have travelled to Malaysia to play ASEAN All-Stars on Wednesday in the first of two post-season friendlies.
The Red Devils are partaking in the increasingly common trend of traversing the globe for friendly matches just days after the conclusion of the campaign, with Ruben Amorim’s side having finished a miserable season with victory at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.
This season’s Europa League runners-up immediately jetted off to Kuala Lumpur for their clash with ASEAN All-Stars, with the proceeds of the clash at the 87,500-seater Bukit Jalil National Stadium going to charity.
Here’s all the details regarding Wednesday’s Maybank Challenge Cup clash.
Who Are ASEAN-All Stars?
The ASEAN All-Stars were first formed in 2014 to raise money for victims of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. The team was made up of internationals from Southeast Asia and faced the Indonesia national team in a charity friendly.
The ASEAN All-Stars tasted a 1–0 defeat in their first and only match, with Wednesday’s encounter with Man Utd only their second outing.
When does ASEAN All-Stars vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
Man Utd’s clash with ASEAN All-Stars takes place on Wednesday, 28 May, kicking off at 1.45 p.m. BST and 8.45 p.m. local time.
That means the match will commence at 8.45 a.m. ET and 5.45 a.m PT in the United States.
How to Watch ASEAN All-Stars vs. Man Utd
The duel will be broadcast live on MUTV for those with a paid subscription (£7.99/$10.79 per month or £29.99/$40.50 per year).
Coverage of the event begins at 1 p.m. BST and will continue until 4.30 p.m., with the clash decided by a penalty shootout if it’s a draw at fulltime.
Manchester United’s official app will provide in-match updates, team news and analysis after the final whistle.
Man Utd Team News
Man Utd have taken 32 players with them to Kuala Lumpur, with the majority of the club’s first-teamers making the trip. There is an abundance of young talents looking to make an impression in Asia, too.
Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui are not among the travelling party due to injuries but Matthijs de Ligt, who has been absent since the beginning of the month, was on the plane. Alejandro Garnacho also features despite recent reports suggesting he’s been told to find a new club this summer.
Victor Lindelöf and Christian Eriksen are both leaving Man Utd on free transfer when their contracts expire next month and neither make the journey to Malaysia. Jonny Evans is also leaving when his deal runs out but has made the squad.
There are a host of exciting youngsters who will likely earn minutes, including the likes of Reece Munro, Jim Thwaites, Sékou Koné and Shea Lacey.
What Next for Man Utd?
Man Utd will stay in Asia after their clash with ASEAN All-Stars as they face Hong Kong in another friendly on Friday, May 30. The fixture against FIFA’s 153rd-ranked national team takes place at the Hong Kong Stadium.