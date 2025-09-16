How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Arsenal are entering their third season of Champions League football with Mikel Arteta at the helm, having reached the quarterfinals and semifinals in back-to-back seasons.
Linear development points towards a potential spot in next year’s final, but rarely does football facilitate such simple improvement. Arteta will know just how difficult it will be for his side to better their recent results in this competition, even if Andrea Berta was busy over the summer building a squad capable of enjoying another deep run.
Their league phase slog begins early on Tuesday, as they face up against Athletic Club in Bilbao. Ernesto Valverde’s side have returned to UEFA’s premier club competition for the first time in just over a decade, having recently enjoyed moderate Europa League success.
While the hosts are without star forward Nico Williams due to injury, this has the makings of a tricky encounter for the visitors.
Here’s how to watch Arsenal’s first league phase bout of 2025–26 on TV.
What Time Does Athletic Club vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Bilbao, Spain
- Stadium: Estadio de San Mamés
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 16
- Kick-off Time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Donatas Rumšas (LTU)
- VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)
How to Watch Athletic Club vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
This Champions League fixture in Bilbao can be streamed internationally on Amazon Prime Video. This option is available for viewers from the United Kingdom and North America.
TNT Sports is the lead broadcaster for Arsenal’s upcoming league phase clash in the UK, so local supporters can tune in via discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
Fans in Canada can watch the game as part of their DAZN subscription, with Champions League games included in all three offered packages, which range from $29.99 to $44.99 per month (for 12 months.
Paramount+ is the primary Champions League provider in the United States, but TUDN, Univision, UniMás and ViX are alternative streaming options, which will please Spanish speakers.
Prime Video is available for those tuning in from Mexico, but HBO Max is another option if you don’t have an Amazon subscription.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Athletic Club and Arsenal?
Arsenal have another high-profile Premier League fixture this weekend, with Manchester City visiting the Emirates. The Gunners thumped City 5–1 in north London earlier this year, and they should be confident of securing another big victory over Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday afternoon.
Olympiacos are Arsenal‘s next league phase opponents on October 1, with the Greek giants travelling to the English capital on Matchday 2. Athletic Club, meanwhile, visit Borussia Dortmund in two weeks time, and take on Valencia away from home in La Liga this weekend.
