How to Watch Barcelona vs. Getafe on TV, Live Stream
Barcelona return to the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday hosting Getafe in La Liga action.
While the Catalan side waits for the official reopening of the Spotify Camp Nou, the club’s home for Barcelona Femení, Barcelona B and Juvenil A (U19s) continues to be used. The stadium seats 6,000 spectators.
Getafe visit in strong form having won three of their four opening fixtures. José Bordalás should set up his team to frustrate Barcelona while looking to pick up more points early in the campaign.
For the hosts, Hansi Flick looks to manage minutes for key players. Lamine Yamal continues to recover from an injury picked up over the September international break, but Marcus Rashford is making a case for more minutes after his midweek performance.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Getafe Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Estadi Johan Cruyff
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Kick-Off Time: 3.00 p.m. ET / 12.00 p.m. PT / 8.00 p.m. BST
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Getafe on TV and Live Stream
Barcelona supporters in the United States can watch their upcoming clash with Getafe via ESPN+ and the ESPN App. Spanish speakers in the U.S. have the option of watching through ESPN Deportes.
TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video will broadcast the La Liga clash in Canada. In Mexico, the match will be broadcast exclusively through Sky Sports and Sky+.
Premier Sports 1 is the go-to avenue for La Liga action in the U.K., and Barça’s upcoming duel will be shown on this channel. If you don’t want to pay to have Premier Sports installed on your television, you can create an account and subscribe to Premier Sports online, and watch the game via the Premier Sports Player.
Country
TV / Live Stream
United States
ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports, Sky+
What’s Next for Barcelona?
The games are coming thick and fast for the Catalans as they look to try and catch a perfect Real Madrid through five games.
After Getafe, Barcelon are on the road for a midweek clash on Thursday, Sept. 25 against Real Oviedo. From there, they return home to face Real Sociedad on Sept. 28 and then host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Oct. 1.
They close out action before the next international break away to Sevilla on Oct. 5. In total, counting the Getafe game, that amounts to five matches in 15 days. Yamal could return at some point during that stretch which would be a big boost, though Rashford is gaining confidence after a brace against Newcastle United in the Champions League.