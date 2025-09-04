How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier
Brazil and Chile are back in action as the two sides prepare to clash for the first time in 2025.
Unlike other CONMEBOL Qualifiers unfolding during the September international break, Brazil and Chile’s upcoming match is relatively low stakes. Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already punched their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Chile already failed to qualify.
In fact, La Roja sit at the bottom of CONMEBOL standings with just 10 points in 16 matches. Chile will hope to avoid a last-place finish with the help of a favorable result against Brazil, but they come into the fixture without a competitive win this year.
The Seleção, meanwhile, have won their last five matches against Nicolás Córdova’s new side, dating all the way back to 2015. Even without the likes of Vinícius Júnior, Neymar and Rodrygo, the game is Brazil’s to lose.
Here’s how you can watch Brazil’s upcoming clash with Chile on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Chile Kick Off?
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Stadium: Maracanã
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4 / Friday, Sept. 5
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (Sept. 4) / 5:30 p.m. PT (Sept. 4) / 1:30 BST (Sept. 5)
How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United States looking to catch Brazil and Chile’s next 2026 World Cup Qualifier can tune in on UNIVERSO. The channel will only have Spanish coverage of the clash, though.
The game is also being streamed on Peacock and fuboTV. Viewers must have an active subscription to either platform to have access to Brazil vs. Chile.
In Mexico, the game is being aired on Vix Premium Deportes 1 and Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile in Canada, fuboTV is the home to Brazil vs. Chile in Canada.
Fans willing to stay up for the late kick off in the United Kingdom can watch the game on Premier Sports 2.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
UNIVERSO, Peacock, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
Canada
fuboTV
Mexico
Vix Premium Deportes 1, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Brazil?
After Brazil take on Chile, they are headed to the Estadio Municipal de El Alto to take on Bolivia in their final 2026 World Cup CONMEBOL Qualifier. The match kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The clash with Bolivia will conclude the September international break, sending the Seleção’s players back to their respective clubs until they come together again in October.
Ancelotti’s men are set for clashes with South Korea and Japan next month in two international friendlies.