How to Watch Brentford vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
We’re in for a Saturday night treat in the Premier League this weekend, with Chelsea visiting Brentford in a rare under-the-lights encounter.
The day’s slate typically concludes with the 5.30 p.m. (BST) kick-off, but we’ll instead get to tuck into a pair of London derbies in the wake of the mid-afternoon blackout. After West Ham United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium, Chelsea will aim to continue their unbeaten start to the new season at the Gtech.
It’s been a summer of change for Brentford, and many tipped the Bees to be in the relegation mix before the season got underway. Two defeats from three have done little to change opinion, but a spirited display against the league’s best will doubtless help inspire momentum.
Here’s how to catch Saturday’s all-west London affair at the Gtech,
What Time Does Brentford vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Gtech Community Shield
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: James Bell
How to Watch Brentford vs. Chelsea on TV and Live Stream
This is the second game being broadcast by Sky Sports on Saturday, so those watching from the United Kingdom can do so via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. If you can’t reach a television screen, you also have the option of tuning in from Sky GO on one of your devices.
Chelsea’s short trip to Brentford is being streamed in various countries, including Canada and Mexico, on Amazon Prime Video. NBC Sports have the rights in the United States, but Americans also have fuboTV and USA Network as streaming avenues.
DAZN Canada is showing every single Premier League fixture this season, but you do require a subscription to access these streams. The Fubo Sports Network is available to Canadians, too.
If you don’t fancy tuning in via Prime Video from Mexico, Max and TNT Sports are also streaming Saturday’s game between the Blues and Bees.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
What’s Next for Brentford and Chelsea?
Chelsea were dealt a tough set of league phase fixtures, and their Champions League campaign starts with a trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night. After that, the Blues remain on the road and will visit Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday.
Brentford don’t have a lucrative European night to enjoy in midweek, but they are in Carabao Cup third-round action against Aston Villa, who, before this weekend, hadn’t scored a goal this season. Fulham are their next Premier League opponents, with the Bees venturing across west London this time next week.