Chelsea vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea are aiming to end their two-game winless Premier League run when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
Enzo Maresca’s side edged past League One Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup midweek to recover from back-to-back defeats, but the Italian was far from pleased with the performance of his much-changed team. He will be expecting an improved display this weekend and certainly better than he witnessed in Chelsea’s last two meetings with the Seagulls.
The Blues suffered two defeats in the space of six days to Brighton in February, including a humbling 3–0 loss at the Amex Stadium. Having only won two of their five Premier League outings this term, they can ill-afford any complacency for the visit of Fabian Hürzeler’s side.
The positive news for Chelsea is that Brighton have lost both of their Premier League away matches this season. The bad news is the Seagulls are in confident mood after firing six unanswered goals past Barnsley midweek, and they have also taken points off Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur already this term.
Brighton will be certain to give their glut of former players turned Chelsea stars a difficult afternoon on Saturday.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the battle at Stamford Bridge.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Brighton Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Darren England
Chelsea vs. Brighton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Chelsea: 3 wins
- Brighton: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Brighton
Lincoln City 1–2 Chelsea - 23/09/25
Barnsley 0–6 Brighton - 23/09/25
Man Utd 2–1 Chelsea - 20/09/25
Brighton 2–2 Tottenham - 20/09/25
Bayern Munich 3–1 Chelsea - 17/09/25
Bournemouth 2–1 Brighton - 13/09/25
Brentford 2–2 Chelsea - 13/09/25
Brighton 2–1 Man City - 31/08/25
Chelsea 2–0 Fulham - 30/08/25
Oxford United 0–6 Brighton - 27/08/25
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Brighton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised – Audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Chelsea Team News
Cole Palmer was substituted after just 20 minutes in Chelsea’s chaotic defeat to Manchester United last weekend, with a nagging groin injury forcing him into the treatment room. Maresca has confirmed the attacking midfielder will return after the October international break.
Tosin Adarabioyo will also make his comeback after the upcoming international period after injuring his calf, while Wesley Fofana will miss the Brighton clash after suffering a concussion midweek. The centre back duo join Levi Colwill, Liam Delap and Dário Essugo on the sidelines.
Roméo Lavia could make his comeback against Brighton having been absent since the FIFA Club World Cup, while Marc Guiu and Josh Acheampong should be available after missing the Lincoln win with injury and illness respectively.
Facundo Buonanotte is ineligible to face his parent club and Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended for failing a drugs test.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Estêvão, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.
Brighton Team News
Hürzeler has confirmed that Brighton will have Mats Wieffer and Maxim De Cuyper available once again, while Yankuba Minteh and Brajan Gruda have been passed fit despite suffering small injury issues in recent days.
Unfortunately for the Seagulls, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March and Adam Webster are all unavailable, but the midweek demolition of Barnsley did offer Hürzeler the opportunity to rest key names ahead of the journey to London.
Diego Gómez has almost certainly played his way into the starting lineup after his astonishing four-goal haul against Barnsley, which included two stunners from range. He could feature in an attacking midfield role.
Brighton will face former employees João Pedro, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sánchez and Moisés Caicedo this weekend.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Gómez, Mitoma; Rutter.
Chelsea vs. Brighton Score Prediction
Chelsea are struggling with injuries heading into Saturday’s encounter and will be without their talisman Palmer. Even though they have won all three matches without him this season, his creativity will be sorely missed against a well-organised Brighton team.
Chelsea’s recent form has been worryingly patchy, with pre-season talk of a title challenge now looking hyperbolic. The Blues still have the ability to throw in a sub-par performance here and there for no apparent reason, with Brighton primed to capitalise on such a slip-up this weekend.
The Seagulls have proved their ability to unnerve the division’s best sides, beating Man City and drawing with Spurs. While their away record isn’t fantastic, they could snatch victory against a Chelsea side without key personnel in defence and attack.