Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Caicedo, Pedro to Face Former Club
Chelsea have made an unremarkable start to the season but are hoping to rediscover their mojo when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.
Chelsea have won just two of their five league outings this season, while also tasting defeat in their Champions League opener at Bayern Munich. The world champions have offered glimpses of their immense quality, but they have appeared far too infrequently for Enzo Maresca’s liking.
Brighton will prove no walkover this weekend, either. The Seagulls, who have won their last two battles against the Blues, have already beaten Manchester City and drawn with Tottenham Hotspur this season, and they could take advantage of Chelsea’s crowded treatment room when visiting Stamford Bridge.
Here’s how Chelsea could line up for a significant clash.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez cost Chelsea dearly last weekend with his fifth-minute red card, with the Blues eventually falling to a 2–1 defeat at Manchester United. However, Maresca has brushed it off as a simple “mistake” and retains faith in the ex-Brighton goalkeeper.
RB: Malo Gusto—The right back was critical of Chelsea’s limp performance against League One Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup midweek, with he and his manager expecting improvements against Brighton.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chelsea have fitness issues in the heart of defence, with Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana all absent on Saturday. Fortunately, they still have the consistent Chalobah in the backline.
CB: Jorrel Hato—Hato should operate as a central defender this weekend having spent much of the clash with Lincoln at left back, but young Josh Acheampong will also hope for minutes after overcoming an illness.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella, another former Brighton employee, will have the unenviable task of handling Yankuba Minteh. The winger bagged a brace in the Seagulls’ 3–0 win over Chelsea last season.
DM: Reece James—A midfield reshuffle is required due to Cole Palmer’s absence, with James perhaps drafted into the midfield. Maresca has used him regularly in the role over the past year and he seldom disappoints his manager.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—This is Caicedo’s sixth appearance against his old club and he will be responsible for handling the likes of Diego Gómez, Yasin Ayari and his successor Carlos Baleba.
AM: Enzo Fernández—With Palmer absent until the international break, Fernández could be utilised in an attacking midfield role. “90 per cent of games he’s an attacking midfielder, he's very good in that position,” said Maresca of the Argentine in his pre-match press conference.
RW: Estêvão—The Brazilian has managed a total of 46 minutes across his last three matches, with last weekend’s early red card seeing him withdrawn after just six minutes at Old Trafford. He should earn a more significant run out this weekend.
ST: João Pedro—Pedro departed Brighton over the summer and has proven an instant hit for Chelsea. He’s managed five goal contributions in the Premier League this term and will be eager to add to that tally against his former teammates.
LW: Pedro Neto—The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens are still easing into life in west London and are yet to dethrone Neto. The Portugal international can play on either wing and is always a lively outlet for the Blues.