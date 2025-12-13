SI

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea and Everton face off for the 195th time on Saturday afternoon.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Chelsea are eager to get back to winning ways.
A staple Premier League fixture graces the schedule this Saturday when Chelsea host Everton.

The two sides have been ever-presents in the Premier League and will stage their 195th clash across all competitions this weekend. It’s a particularly critical encounter for Chelsea, who are winless in four, while Everton are seeking to extend their purple patch knowing victory would see them leapfrog their hosts.

Chelsea’s underwhelming home record in the Premier League will offer Everton hope, but Enzo Maresca’s men will still be favourites given their squad is laced with world-class individuals.

Here’s how supporters can tune into the action live this Saturday.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Everton Kick Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Stamford Bridge
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Tom Bramall
  • VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

Unfortunately for audiences in the United Kingdom, the 3 p.m. GMT kick-off blackout means Chelsea’s clash with Everton will not be televised anywhere. There will be radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, but supporters will have to wait for post-match highlights.

There are also no current broadcasts scheduled in Mexico, either.

The rest of North America is more fortunate, however, with NBC among the streamers showing the fixture, while fuboTV is the provider in Canada.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United Kingdom

Not televised—radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT

United States

USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

Not televised

What’s Next for Chelsea, Everton?

Chelsea have just two more matches before Christmas, starting with their trip to League One Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. They then face a challenging trip to St James’ Park to battle Newcastle United in the league next weekend.

Everton have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, meaning just one more match before Christmas for David Moyes and his team. A home clash with league leaders Arsenal will push them to their limits next weekend.

