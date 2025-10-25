How to Watch Chelsea vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
Chelsea welcome newly promoted Sunderland to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this Saturday as they look to avoid a potential banana skin.
The Blues are in terrific form after four successive victories in all competitions and racked up five goals against Ajax in the Champions League midweek to further boost confidence. However, the Black Cats are flying high, too, sat in seventh place having matched Chelsea’s points total after eight games.
Chelsea will be aware of the threat posed by Sunderland, but head into the fixture as strong favourites. They were able to rest players midweek such is the strength and depth of Enzo Maresca’s squad, with the Régis Le Bris’s side yet to face a team of Chelsea’s quality this season.
Here’s how to watch the Premier League clash live.
- Chelsea vs. Sunderland: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland: Eight Changes From Ajax Demolition
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Sunderland Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Andy Madley
- VAR: Tim Wood
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
Unfortunately for supporters in the United Kingdom, Saturday’s 3 p.m. kick-off blackout means Chelsea’s battle with Sunderland will not be shown live on TV. There will be radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, with post-match highlights having to suffice for those wanting to watch how the action unfolded.
Those in North America are more fortunate, however, with fans able to access the game via Amazon Prime Video in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Peacock will be showing the game in the U.S., while fuboTV and DAZN have broadcasting rights in Canada. Those in Mexico can access the fixture on TNT Sports and HBO Max.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised – audio coverage available on BBC Radio 5 Live & talkSPORT
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Chelsea and Sunderland?
Chelsea finish October in the Carabao Cup when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round on Wednesday evening. They begin November next weekend by visiting fierce London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
Sunderland are out of the Carabao Cup already, meaning they won’t play again until Monday, Nov. 3 when they host Everton and former manager David Moyes.