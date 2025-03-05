How to Watch Chivas vs. Club America: Concacaf Champions Cup
The biggest rivalry in Mexican soccer highlights the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 matchups.
Club América and Chivas will face off in a continental Clásico Nacional for the second year in a row in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. América dispatched Chivas from the tournament in 2024, on the back of a dominating first leg 3–0 win at Chivas' home.
The script is not much different this time around, with América coming in as the overwhelming favorite to advance to the quarterfinals.
André Jardine's men have dominated Liga MX for the past year and a half, winning three-straight titles and looking like the favorites to win a fourth this season. Chivas, on the other hand, are struggling, having just fired their manager and sitting a mediocre 10th in the Clausura 2025 standings.
The two sides are on opposite trajectories, but all bets are off whenever one of the biggest rivalries in the continent reignites. Here's everything you need to know before the first El Clásico Nacional of the year in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.
What Time Does Chivas vs. Club América Kick-Off?
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio Akron
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 5.
- Kick-Off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Chivas vs. Club America H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Chivas: 1 win
- Club América: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
In the U.S., the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie between Chivas and América will be broadcasted on TUDN, ViX and Tubi. If you're a Chivas fan, you can also watch live on the team's YouTube channel. You can also stream the match in FuboTV and ViX Premium.
In Mexico, you can watch the game on TV Azteca and it will be available on streaming in Tubi.