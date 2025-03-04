Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16: Schedule and Matches
The Concacaf Champions Cup is down to its last 16 teams, with some of the strongest sides in North America and the Caribbean making up the field set to contend the biggest tournament in the region.
Round one of the competition saw 11 teams advance to the round of 16, joining the five pre-seeded teams that had secured automatic qualification thanks to continental or domestic success in recent seasons.
Seven MLS sides and six Liga MX clubs remain in contention. However, there's only two round of 16 ties that will matchup teams from both leagues. Liga MX has dominated the competition for the overwhelming majority of the 21st century, winning the tournament 20 times since 2000. However, with the gap between both leagues shrinking, this edition promises to be one of the most competitive to date.
The Round of 16 will be played in a home and away, two-legged series. The first leg will take place from Mar. 4–6, and the decisive second legs are scheduled for Mar. 11–13. Unlike the majority of European competitions, the Concacaf Champions Cup still utilizes the away goals rule.
Here's the full fixture list of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.
Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16: Schedule and Matches: First Leg
Tuesday, Mar. 3
- FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres — TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH, USA (6:30 p.m. ET)
- Pumas vs. Alajuelense — Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico (8:30 p.m. ET)
- Los Angeles FC vs Columbus Crew — BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA (10:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Mar. 4
- Chivas vs. Club América — Estadio Akron, Guadalajara, Mexico (8:30 p.m. ET)
- Herediano vs. LA Galaxy — Estadio Fello Meza, Cartago, Costa Rica (8:30 p.m. ET)
- Seattle Sounders vs. Cruz Azul — Lumen Field, Seattle, WA, USA (10:30 p.m. ET)
- Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Monterrey — BC Place, Vancouver, Canada (10:30 p.m. ET)
Thursday, Mar. 5
- Inter Miami vs. Cavalier FC — Chase Field, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA (8 p.m. ET)
Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16: Schedule and Matches: Second Leg
Tuesday, Mar. 11
- Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders — Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico (8:30 p.m. ET)
- Columbus Crew vs. Los Angeles FC — Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, USA (8:30 p.m. ET)
- Tigres vs. FC Cincinnati — Estadio Universitario, Monterrey, Mexico (10:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Mar. 12
- Monterrey vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Estadio Corona, Torreón, Mexico (8:30 p.m. ET)
- LA Galaxy vs. Herediano — Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA, USA (10:30 p.m. ET)
- Club América vs. Chivas — Estadio Ciudad de lo Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico (10:30 p.m. ET)
Thursday, Mar. 13
- Cavalier FC vs. Inter Miami — National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica (8 p.m. ET)
- Alajuelense vs. Pumas — Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica (10 p.m. ET)