How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 18)
The final round of Matchday 1 group stage fixtures take place on Wednesday, and a couple of European behemoths are set to come to the fore.
While Portuguese teams have come unstuck against vibrant and physical South American opposition, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea started their Club World Cup campaigns without much fuss.
Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus are all in action on Wednesday, with the three UEFA representatives testing themselves against some of the best the Middle East and North Africa has to offer.
Here’s how you can tune into all of today’s Club World Cup fixtures.
Club World Cup Schedule: Wednesday, June 18
Manchester City endured a wretched 2024–25 season by their lofty standards, and they’ve quickly set about rebuilding their squad not only in time for 2025–26, but this summer’s tournament as well.
The likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri are all set to be in action when the Cityzens kick off Wednesday’s four-game slate against Moroccan outfit Wydad AC in Philadelphia.
City supporters will be excited to see several shiny new toys on display out in the United States, and Madridistas are similarly thrilled to be ushering in a new dawn with Xabi Alonso at the helm. Real Madrid’s squad also contains a couple of fresh faces, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, but much of the intrigue surrounds Alonso and the translation of his ideas.
Madrid’s tournament bow comes against Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal, who aren’t shy of familiar names and are now led by former Inter manager Simone Inzaghi.
There’s some respite from the monoliths in Cincinnati as Mexican outfit Pachuca—beaten by Madrid in last year’s Intercontinental Cup final—take on the most understated UEFA representative at this summer’s tournament: RB Salzburg. The Austrians qualified via the ranking pathway having won ten domestic league titles in a row between 2014 and 2023.
Juventus’ status as a historic continental giant can’t be denied, but mismanagement at the very top has undermined their on-pitch work throughout the 2020s. The Bianconeri haven’t won a league title since 2020 and have struggled for Champions League relevance since they were beaten in the 2017 final.
Continued to be led by Igor Tudor after Thiago Motta was sacked earlier this year, they conclude Wednesday‘s action against Al Ain in the nation’s capital.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
Man City vs. Wydad AC
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
3 p.m. ET/noon PT
Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Pachuca vs. RB Salzburg
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Al Ain vs. Juventus
Audi Field, Washington D.C.
How to Watch Wednesday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Watch TNT, TUDN App, TNT USA, truTV USA, TUDN USA, UniMás
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, mitelefe, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii, DAZN2 France, TF1
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1, DAZN1 Germany
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
