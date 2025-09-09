How to Watch Ecuador vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier
Argentina travels to Ecuador in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers, with both nations already qualified for next summer’s World Cup.
La Albiceleste is coming off a stellar performance against Venezuela. Lionel Scaloni’s side dominated from start to finish and dispatched La Vinotinto 3–0. It was a very emotional night at the Estadio Mâs Monumental given it was almost certainly Lionel Messi’s final World Cup qualifier game—he will not play against Ecuador.
Sebastián Beccacece’s Ecuador, on the other hand, settled for a fourth straight 0–0 draw last time out against Paraguay. Ecuador has become one of the best defensive teams in the world, entering the match vs. Argentina on a 10-match unbeaten run where it’s conceded just one goal.
Scaloni called Ecuador “one of the best national teams in the world right now” prior to the game. Beccacece responded by calling Scaloni’s Argentina “the best national team in history.”
The stakes might be relatively low, but these are two of the most in-form national teams in the world facing off. Here’s where you can watch Argentina’s clash vs. Ecuador.
What Time Does Ecuador vs. Argentina Kick-Off?
- Location: Guayaquil, Ecuador
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9 / Wednesday, Sept. 10
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET (Sept. 9) / 4 p.m. PT (Sept. 9) / 12 a.m. BST (Sept. 10)
How to Watch Ecuador vs. Argentina on TV and Live Stream
People in the United States looking to catch the action of Ecuador vs. Argentina can tune-in on streaming through Fanatiz USA. To the north, fans in Canada can watch the game on Fanatiz Canada.
Those in the U.K. who are willing to stay up for a midnight kick-off can watch the match on Premier Sports 1, or stream it through the Premier Sports Player or Amazon Prime Video.
Fans in Mexico will be able to watch the game on Claro Sports.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Amazon Prime Video, Premier Sports Player
Canada
Fanatiz Canada
Mexico
Claro Sports
What’s Next for Argentina?
Following the match against Ecuador, Argentina just has friendly matches left to play before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
La Albiceleste will return to action in October, with two friendly games on U.S. soil. First, Argentina will once again face Venezuela on Oct. 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Three days later Scaloni’s men will battle Puerto Rico. Though there’s still no official confirmation, everything points towards the match taking place at Chicago’s Soldier Field.