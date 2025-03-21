How to Watch England vs. Albania: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
England host Albania at Wembley Stadium in 2026 World Cup qualifier action as Thomas Tuchel begins his England tenure.
Tuchel, who last managed Bayern Munich, takes charge of the Three Lions on Friday for the first time becoming the third-ever non-British permanent manager. Though, he has connections to players in the squad. His striker, Harry Kane, played under him at Bayern Munich. Reece James played under Tuchel as well when he won the 2021 UEFA Champions League at Chelsea.
After back-to-back UEFA Euro runner-up finishes, Tuchel takes over from Gareth Southgate. His goal is to get this talented generation of English players over the line come 2026. Making a strong impression from the start in his first game will go a long way in building confidence and belief.
As well, he could hand Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly a debut given the squad is a bit short at left back.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of England taking on Albania.
What Time Does England vs. Albania Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Friday, Mar. 21
- Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. GMT)
England vs. Albania H2H Record (Last Two Games)
- England: 2 wins
- Albania: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
How to Watch England vs. Albania: World Cup Qualifiers
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Fubo
United Kingdom
ITV1