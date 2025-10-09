How to Watch England vs. Wales on TV, Live Stream
England and Wales take a brief break from 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification when they face one another in a friendly on Thursday evening.
The neighbours will lock horns for the fourth time over the past decade, with England winning the last three meetings which included duels at Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup. Wales will be hoping to achieve their first victory over the Three Lions since 1984, but will be significant underdogs travelling to Wembley Stadium.
England are beginning to find their feet under Thomas Tuchel after an unconvincing start to his reign, with their 5–0 demolition of Serbia in September underscoring their potential under the German coach. However, they did lose their last friendly back in June, beaten 3–1 by Senegal on home soil.
Wales have impressed under Craig Bellamy and will be eager to keep the good times rolling. They have won three of their last five competitive fixtures and look well-placed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the action on Thursday.
What Time Does England vs. Wales Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Venue: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 9
- Kick-Off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Urs Schnyder (SUI)
- VAR: Lukas Fähndrich (SUI)
How to Watch England vs. Wales on TV and Live Stream
The clash between two home nations will be broadcast around the United Kingdom. BBC iPlayer will have access to the friendly, while ITV (England), STV (Scotland) UTV (Northern Ireland) and S4C (Wales) will also be showing the match live.
There is unlikely to be an enormous audience for the clash outside of the UK, but there are several platforms through which fans can access the game in the United States. FOX Sports, fuboTV and ViX all have broadcasting rights.
Amazon Prime Video will be offering the game in the U.S. and Canada, with DAZN another platform for supporters in the latter.
Sky Sports and Sky+ will televise the match in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, UTV, BBC iPlayer, S4C, S4C Clic
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for England and Wales?
England return to World Cup qualifying after a visit from their neighbours, travelling to Latvia next Tuesday as they look to maintain their perfect record. They could even secure their place at next summer’s tournament with victory in Riga should Serbia fail to beat Albania on Saturday.
Wales have a crucial qualifying match on Monday night, hosting Belgium in Cardiff. Bellamy’s side are currently level on points with their upcoming opponents, with both nations trailing North Macedonia in top spot.