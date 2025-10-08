England vs. Wales—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Before continuing their respective 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns, neighbours England and Wales face off in a friendly on Thursday night.
The two Home Nations are meeting for the first time since the 2022 World Cup, when the Three Lions cruised to a 3–0 victory in Qatar to send Rob Page’s side packing in the group stages.
Now led by Craig Bellamy, Wales are in with a chance of booking their place at next summer’s tournament, and a huge qualifier beckons for Thursday’s visitors when they host Belgium next week. They’re currently level on ten points with the Red Devils, trailing surprise group leaders North Macedonia by a single point.
Still, Bellamy will be desperate to oversee Wales’ first victory over England since 1984, with the Dragons since succumbing to seven consecutive defeats in this fixture. Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions, off the back of a potentially era-igniting 5–0 win over Serbia, await.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does England vs. Wales Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Wembley Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 9
- Kick-off Time: 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Urs Schnyder (SUI)
- VAR: Lukas Fähndrich (SUI)
England vs. Wales Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- England: 5 wins
- Wales: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Wales 0–3 England (November 29, 2022) - FIFA World Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
England
Wales
Serbia 0–5 England - 09/09/25
Wales 0–1 Canada - 09/09/25
England 2–0 Andorra - 06/09/25
Kazakhstan 0–1 Wales - 04/09/25
England 1–3 Senegal - 10/06/25
Belgium 4–3 Wales - 09/06/25
Andorra 0–1 England - 07/06/25
Wales 3–0 Liechtenstein - 06/06/25
England 3–0 Latvia - 24/03/25
North Macedonia 1–1 Wales - 25/06/25
How to Watch England vs. Wales on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
ITVX, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV, S4C
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+
England Team News
Tuchel has opted for continuity in terms of squad selection, with a near identical group of players picked for England’s October fixtures from their September qualifiers.
Bukayo Saka has come in for injured teammate Noni Madueke, while Cole Palmer remains sidelined due to a groin issue. Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly has taken Reece James’s spot after the Chelsea captain pulled out through injury.
There’s no room for Jude Bellingham despite his return from shoulder surgery, while Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Adam Wharton have also been overlooked.
Harry Kane will miss the match after emerging as a late injury doubt for England, Tuchel confirmed. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins likely replaces him.
England Predicted Lineup vs. Wales
England predicted lineup vs. Wales (4-2-3-1): Henderson; Spence, Konsa, Burn, Lewis-Skelly; Anderson, Rice; Bowen, Rogers, Gordon; Watkins.
Wales Team News
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke confirmed that Wales winger Daniel James had picked up an ankle injury that will keep him out for the next few weeks. James thus withdrew from Bellamy’s squad.
Aaron Ramsey, now plying his trade in Mexico, has also opted out after picking up an injury. In their places, the Wales boss has called upon Cardiff City duo Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill.
There are now five Cardiff players in the squad, while Harry Brooks, Brennan Johnson, David Brooks and Joe Rodon are among the Premier League representatives who have been included.
Wales Predicted Lineup vs. England
Wales predicted lineup vs. England (4-2-3-1): Darlow; Williams, Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, James; Johnson, Wilson, Thomas; Brooks.
England vs. Wales Score Prediction
England have dominated all of their neighbours historically, and the fact that this fixture arrives just days before a huge World Cup qualifier for Wales means the Three Lions are likely to perpetuate their superiority.
The patriotic Bellamy has recognised the gulf in quality between the two nations, and the Wales boss will doubtless have more than one eye cast on Belgium’s visit, even if he’d love to get one over their smug rivals.
England were superb in Belgrade last month, with the Tuchel era producing its first statement triumph. There’s a sense that they’ll continue to build this month and win with some conviction here.